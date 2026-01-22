The American Express 2026 is the second event of the PGA Tour season, but the first to feature the reigning four-time Player of the Year in Scottie Scheffler. He and the rest of the field will tee off on Thursday, with the first tee times coming at 11:30 a.m. ET, from La Quinta Country Club, and Scheffler could figure into several PGA props or a golf parlay. He's the +300 favorite, per the latest 2026 American Express odds, despite never previously winning across five starts at this event. Thus, seeking out others to either top the leaderboard or have high finishes could be part of an American Express longshot parlay, especially since no other golfer is at +2000 or lower in the latest PGA odds.

Andrew Landry has both a victory and a runner-up at this tournament, and he's at +25000 to simply record a top-10 finish, per the latest golf props, and at +500000 to win.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 American Express field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times.

Top 2026 American Express parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the American Express 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's 5-leg PGA Tour parlay is Kurt Kitayama to have a top 10 finish at +360. Kitayama is coming off his best season on tour as he picked up his second victory and finished a career-best of 35th in the final standings. For the third straight year, Kitayama notched four top-10 finishes, including at a pair of courses that check in at under 7,300 yards at TPC Deere Run and TPC Southwind. That's relevant for the American Express, as La Quinta Country Club is just 7,060 yards, making it the fourth-shortest course in use for the 2026 season.

His length off the tee works in his favor on short courses as Kitayama ranked fifth in driving distance last season. However, he also has a nice touch with irons, as he was also in the top 10 on tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green. Kitayama played this event last year, and while he didn't have the best showing, he did shoot par or better in all four rounds. That experience should be invaluable this week as the model has him notching a top-10 finish (+360) despite his +4500 longshot odds to outright win. See the rest of the PGA Tour parlay legs here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns +700 among its five PGA Tour picks for the 2026 American Express parlay.

So, who will win the 2026 American Express, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock nearly a $70,000 payday on just a $10 bet?