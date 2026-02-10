The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off on Thursday as the first signature event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, which will also mark the season debut of superstar Rory McIlroy. The 36-year-old is coming off a three-win 2025 season, tied for his most wins in a year since 2012, and the SportsLine model projects him to get off to a strong start from Pebble Beach Golf Links in Northern California. McIlroy has the second-shortest odds to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at +1300, according to the latest 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, but the model isn't picking him to win. The model has McIlroy to finish in the top five at +290 odds as one of its top 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prop bets. The signature event brings an elite field, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood, so there will be plenty of competition at the top for McIlroy, which helps create value for the model at nearly 3-1 odds for McIlroy 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am bets.

Besides backing McIlroy, the model also finds value in Hideki Matsuyama to finish in the top 10 at +300 odds and Matt Fitzpatrick as a group winner at +305 odds for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting. Matsuyama nearly won last weekend's WM Phoenix Open, falling in a playoff, and the model projects him to carry that success for a top-10 finish this weekend. Before locking in any 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prop picks or other PGA Tour bets on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Rory McIlroy: Top 5 finish (+290)

The World's No. 2-ranked golfer ranked third on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained last year, including fourth in strokes gained: Off-The-Tee and ninth in strokes gained: Putting. He's always been known for his booming drives, and he didn't disappoint there last year, ranking second in driving average. His putter was key, ranking ninth in putting average and 10th in one-putt percentage, which aided his all-around game to finish fifth on the PGA Tour in scoring average. McIlroy won last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his season debut to begin a run of three wins and four top-five finishes over his first six tournaments. The model expects another strong start from McIlroy at Pebble Beach, projecting value in him at +290 odds to finish in the top 5 this weekend.

Hideki Matsuyama: Top 10 finish (+300)

Matsuyama seemed to be in control the majority of last weekend's Waste Management Phoenix Open before Chris Gotterup's Sunday round of 64 forced a playoff, which Gotterup ultimately won, but Matsuyama had four strong rounds over the weekend. The 33-year-old shot a 68 or better all four days, including a 64 of his own on Friday, and he's finished no worse than 13th in his three tournaments this year. So far this season, he's 10th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, second in scrambling and 12th in scoring average for a solid start. He won the Hero World Challenge in December, and finished inside the top 20 in five of his final seven PGA Tour events last season to be in the top-10 mix. Given his start to this season, especially his play last weekend, the model sees value in him at these odds to crack the Top 10.

Matt Fitzpatrick Group D winner at DraftKings (+305)

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Group D features Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp and J.J. Spaun. Chris Gotterup (+285) has the best odds for the top score in that group, but the model projects Fitzpatrick to finish atop those competitors. The 29-year-old finished ninth at last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, shooting a 70 or better in all four rounds, including an opening round of 65. Fitzpatrick has made the cut in four of six AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournaments, including finishing T6 in 2022. Gotterup may have an influx of action after his victory last week, but that win could lead to a letdown in a short turnaround. The model doesn't project Gotterup to finish in the top 10 this weekend, and at better than 3-1 odds, the model likes Fitzpatrick at a course he has plenty of experience at.

