The FedEx Cup Playoffs began with a Scottie Scheffler runaway victory in Memphis. The top 50 in the standings now move on to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis for the BMW Championship.

Scheffler's win in Memphis locked up the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the Tour Championship -- and the $23 million bonus payment that comes with it -- but there is plenty to be sorted out in St. Louis behind him. The top players will be trying to get one more trophy before the season runs out, with the likes of Sam Burns, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood running out of time to get a win in 2026.

Then there's the bubble battle for the top 30 spots to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship -- and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. Rickie Fowler is the man on the bubble coming into the BMW, holding a narrow two-point edge over Gary Woodland in 31st. J.T. Poston, Nicolai Højgaard, Alex Noren, Jake Knapp and Robert MacIntyre are the next five out, while Bud Cauley, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott, Tom Kim and Ryan Fox are the next five just inside that top 30.

2026 BMW Championship predictions, odds: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy lead 50-man field into St. Louis Patrick McDonald

Here's how you can watch the top 50 duke it out for the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs all weekend.

2026 BMW Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 10:03 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on ESPN

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 10:03 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 10:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on ESPN

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 9:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 9:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-2 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio