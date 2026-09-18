One week ahead of the Presidents Cup on U.S. soil, it is an American in England who is making his presence known. While Ryan Gerard may not have been chosen by captain Brandt Snedeker to represent the red, white and blue, the quick-playing right hander is taking matters into his own hands at Wentworth as he commands the solo lead halfway through the 2026 BMW PGA Championship.

A fast finish that saw Gerard go 3 under in his final two holes, which was enough to push him past Adam Scott who had been sitting in the clubhouse with the lead at 10 under. Instead, the veteran Australian is looking up to Gerard's name at 12 under.

"This is one of the special events in the world," Scott said. "We have these major championships, and of course everyone recognizes them and rates them so highly, but this sits very close to that level. I think there's so many things going for it from the golf course but the atmosphere that they create, the fans, the amphitheater around 18, I think it's a special, special feeling coming up there later on a Sunday. It feels like a big championship, and I'd dearly love to be in with a chance on Sunday."

Flying straight from East Lake where he finished in third-place behind Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland to the European Masters, Gerard is no stranger to play on the DP World Tour. Vocal about his intent to play more often in Europe and see the world, he is seeing his game translate to this side of the pond.

Gerard's name flew to the top of the leaderboard late Friday evening as Rory McIlroy made his move from the group behind. The one-time BMW PGA Championship winner carded birdies on the two finishing par 5s to get in with a second-round 67 to position him at 8 under alongside J.J. Spaun at the halfway point.

McIlroy's move came hours after Race to Dubai leader, Patrick Reed, was forced to withdraw from the tournament with an injury after he struck a tree root on the ninth hole. Reed was off to a rocky start, anyhow, as an opening 68 was followed up with a front-nine 44 that saw the 2018 Masters champion put a triple bogey, two double bogeys and two other bogeys on the scorecard before exiting the grounds.

With Reed out of the equation, McIlroy could usurp him atop the Race to Dubai standings with a win, but it will have to be hard-earned. PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai stands at 9 under, while the Champion Golfer of the Year and former BMW PGA Championship winner Ryan Fox is alongside McIlroy and Spaun at 8 under.

"I'm motivated regardless of who it is," McIlroy said. "Obviously Patrick and I have had quite the battles over years, whether it be Ryder Cup, final round in a major. Dubai Desert Classic a few years ago. He's a great competitor and he's played great all year. I respect him for how he's went about it, and coming through here, he's put his head down and done the work, and it's actually been really good to see.

"Unfortunately he's pulled out this week, which gives me an opportunity to try to claw back some ground that I lost last week in Ireland. This weekend is a big weekend for me to pick up a few points and make the race even tighter going into these last few weeks."

While Gerard, McIlroy and the whole lot will duke it out over the weekend at Wentworth, a notable presence will be absent: Jon Rahm. The two-time major champion slipped out of the gates Thursday and never recovered as he signed for rounds of 78-77 walking off the golf course as the very last name on the star-studded leaderboard.