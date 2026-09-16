With the Tour Championship in the books, many of the game's top international stars turn their attention to the closing stretch of the DP World Tour season.

This weekend is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour, the BMW PGA Championship which will be played at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. Most of the top European stars will be in action, as the European Ryder Cup team took a scouting trip to next year's host site at Adare Manor on Monday following Shane Lowry's dominant Irish Open victory.

Lowry will look to make it back-to-back wins, but to do so he'll need to beat the rest of his Ryder Cup teammates like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre -- as well as Americans Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Ryan Gerard, J.J. Spaun and Alex Smalley.

2026 BMW PGA Championship predictions, odds: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm headline DP World Tour flagship event Patrick McDonald

The BMW PGA Championship presents a prime breakfast golf viewing opportunity stateside, and below you can find how you can watch the action in England featuring some of the world's best all weekend.

2026 BMW PGA Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 2 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 2 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 2 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 2 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com