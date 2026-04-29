The 2026 Cadillac Championship is the only new event on this year's PGA Tour schedule, and it comes with Signature Event status. Thus, its loaded with top players for use in golf longshot picks and a PGA parlay as the tour's best convene at The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, with play beginning on Thursday. Cadillac Championship 2026 bets could include PGA props such as finishing position or tournament-related golf predictions such as if there will be a hole-in-one.

Scottie Scheffler is the +290 favorite, with Cameron Young (+1200) the only other player shorter than +2000 in the latest Cadillac Championship 2026 odds. Adam Scott prevailed when Doral last hosted a PGA Tour event back in 2016, and you can make golf picks on him to win again at +3500, or your Cadillac Championship parlay could have Scott notching a Top 5 at +590. Before making any 2026 Cadillac Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Cadillac Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out almost $120,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Cadillac Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Cadillac Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Justin Thomas to finish in the Top 20 at +200. Doral is the second-longest course on the PGA Tour, which plays into Thomas' strength off the tee as he ranks in the 84th percentile in total driving efficiency. The only longer course is Torrey Pines, and Thomas recorded a ninth-place finish when he last competed there in 2025.

Thomas is one of those players in this week's field with prior experience at Doral, which gives him a leg up over much of the field who will be playing it for the first time. The two-time major winner notched an eighth place at the Players Championship last month, and a top 20 finish this week is a modest expectation. In fact, the model has Thomas placing in the top 12, making this Cadillac Championship prop one to include in your golf predictions. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns well over +800 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 Cadillac Championship parlay that pays almost $120,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Cadillac Championship 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of almost $120,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Cadillac Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.