Back-to-back Signature Events are up next on the PGA Tour schedule, and up first is the 2026 Cadillac Championship at the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral in Miami. A handful of notable players such as Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who has won three of the past four events he's played, are absent from this field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off consecutive runner-up finishes, is in the field, however, and he's again the favorite.

The latest 2026 Cadillac Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler at +300 (risk $100 to win $300), with Cameron Young (+1600) and Collin Morikawa (+2200) among the other 2026 Cadillac Championship contenders. Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Cadillac Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Cadillac Championship field set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 Cadillac Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Cadillac Championship 2026: It is not high on Young despite his status as the second favorite at +1600. He's a golfer to fade this week, as the model says he barely cracks the top 5. Young isn't far removed from a scorching stretch where he finished T3 at both the Masters and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, sandwiching a win at the Players Championship. He came back down to reality a couple weeks ago at the RBC Heritage, however, finishing T25 with two rounds higher than 70 on his card. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is bullish on Russell Henley, calling him a top-3 contenders despite his +2500 odds. He's a golfer to target in both outright and finishing position bets such as top 5 or top 10. Henley has finished T20 or better in all but three events he's played this year, so he's a great bet to be in the mix. He is a strong ball striker off the tee and ranks second on the PGA Tour this year in driving accuracy, making him a strong contender at The Blue Monster this week. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Cadillac Championship picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off higher than 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Cadillac Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Cadillac Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Cadillac Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Cadillac Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +300

Cameron Young +1600

Collin Morikawa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Russell Henley +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Chris Gotterup +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Adam Scott +3300

Justin Rose +3300

Maverick McNealy +3300

Viktor Hovland +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Min Woo Lee +3500

Harris English +3500

Jake Knapp +3500

Rickie Fowler +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4000

Ben Griffin +4500

Jason Day +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +4500

Shane Lowry +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Keegan Bradley +6000

Gary Woodland +6000

Justin Thomas +6000

Keith Mitchell +6500

Harry Hall +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Samuel Stevens +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Ryan Gerard +8000

Pierceson Coody +8000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Jordan Smith +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Sungjae Im +10000