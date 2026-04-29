2026 Cadillac Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Cadillac Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising picks for The Blue Monster
Back-to-back Signature Events are up next on the PGA Tour schedule, and up first is the 2026 Cadillac Championship at the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral in Miami beginning on Thursday. A handful of notable players such as Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who has won three of the past four events he's played, are absent from this field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off consecutive runner-up finishes, is in the field, however, and he's again the favorite.
The latest 2026 Cadillac Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler at +290 (risk $100 to win $290), with Cameron Young (+1200), and Collin Morikawa (+2000) among the other 2026 Cadillac Championship contenders. Before locking in any 2026 Cadillac Championship picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Cadillac Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.
Now that the 2026 Cadillac Championship field set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 Cadillac Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Cadillac Championship 2026: It is not high on Young despite his status as the second favorite at +1200. He's a golfer to fade this week, as the model says he barely cracks the top 5. Young isn't far removed from a scorching stretch where he finished T3 at both the Masters and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, sandwiching a win at the Players Championship. He came back down to reality a couple weeks ago at the RBC Heritage, however, finishing T25 with two rounds higher than 70 on his card. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is bullish on Russell Henley, calling him a top-3 contenders despite his +2700 odds. He's a golfer to target in both outright and finishing position bets such as top 5 or top 10. Henley has finished T20 or better in all but three events he's played this year, so he's a great bet to be in the mix. He is a strong ball striker off the tee and ranks second on the PGA Tour this year in driving accuracy, making him a strong contender at The Blue Monster this week. See who else to pick here.
New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.
How to make 2026 Cadillac Championship picks
The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off higher than 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Cadillac Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Cadillac Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Cadillac Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Cadillac Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +290
Cameron Young +1200
Collin Morikawa +2000
Chris Gotterup +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +2700
Min Woo Lee +2700
Russell Henley +2700
Sam Burns +2700
Jake Knapp +3000
Si Woo Kim +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Adam Scott +3500
Maverick McNealy +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Kurt Kitayama +4000
Jacob Bridgeman +4000
Justin Rose +4000
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
Harris English +4000
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
Jordan Spieth +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5000
Gary Woodland +5500
Sepp Straka +5500
Rickie Fowler +6000
J.J. Spaun +6000
Ben Griffin +6500
Shane Lowry +7000
Keith Mitchell +7000
Ryan Gerard +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Jason Day +7000
Jordan Smith +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Samuel Stevens +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Bud Cauley +12500
Alex Fitzpatrick +12500
Taylor Pendrith +12500
Matt Wallace +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Max Homa +15000
Sungjae Im +15000
Patrick Rodgers +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Max Greyserman +17500
Denny McCarthy +17500
Austin Smotherman +17500
Michael Kim +17500
Joel Dahmen +50000
David Lipsky +50000
Nico Echavarria +50000
Jhonattan Vegas +50000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Chandler Blanchet +50000
Tom Hoge +75000
Lucas Glover +75000
Brian Campbell +100000