2026 Charles Schwab Challenge longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return over $93,000

Scottie Scheffler withdrawing from the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge has shuffled the golf odds for the tournament, which starts on Thursday from Colonial Country Club. The favorite, Ludvig Aberg (+990), is the only player shorter than +1950 in the latest PGA odds, creating lots of golf longshots to target in a Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 parlay. Ben Griffin (+2500) is the defending champion, while 2024 winner, Davis Riley, is at +43000 to target in golf bets.

Picking the winner isn't the only option within a PGA parlay as you could also wager on head-to-head matchups, who leads after each round, or if a golfer will finish in the top 5/10/20. Matt McCarty has top 10s in three of his last four starts and would return +485 in a golf parlay to record another top 10. What combination of golf props and Charles Schwab Challenge bets should compose your PGA parlay? Before making any 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $93,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Hideki Matsuyama Top Rest of World (+570) in a golf prop. Matsuyama has to beat all golfers that aren't American or European and certainly has the qualifications to do so. Amongst those in the "Rest of World" category in this field, Matsuyama is both the highest-ranked golfer and tops them in the FedEx Cup standings.

Matsuyama has shot par or better in six of eight rounds at a tough Colonial Country Club, including a top 10 finish in his first start at the course. The 2021 Masters winner ranks among the top 20 in strokes gained: approach the green and SG: around the green, while leading the tour in bounce back percentage so he never has two bad holes in a row. His rankings look even better when you remember this week's event has a relatively weak field, as this is a Charles Schwab Challenge prop to jump on. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns nearly +2000 among its four PGA picks for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge parlay that pays over $93,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $93,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.