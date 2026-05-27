2026 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour completes its Texas two-step this week with the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Play tees off on Thursday from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, just 50 miles from where Wyndham Clark won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week. The 2023 U.S. Open champion was a late withdrawal from the Charles Schwab Challenge field, but there are several other major winners in it like Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun and Hideki Matsuyama. Yet, it's Ludvig Aberg, who has yet to collect a major victory, who tops the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 odds board at +850. The first tee times are at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Other golf contenders for PGA bets this week include Russell Henley (+1800), Thomas (+2200) and defending champion Ben Griffin (+2200). Davis Riley won this tournament two years ago and is a +22500 golf longshot in a somewhat depleted field that also saw the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth withdraw. Before locking in any 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 Charles Schwab Challenge predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: It is fading Ben Griffin (+2200), despite just three golfers having shorter odds and him being the defending champion. The advanced model says Griffin stumbles and falls to even crack the top 10 as those types of high finishes have been fleeting as of late. Griffin has just one top 10 across 14 starts at individual events this season, compared to four finishes 50th or worse. He also struggled at this event before last year's win, missing the cut in 2024 and placing 52nd in 2023. Given his short PGA odds, Griffin is one to steer clear of with Charles Schwab Challenge bets. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Akshay Bhatia, who makes a run for the title despite having +3300 odds. Amongst this week's field, Bhatia sits second in FedEx Cup rankings. Outside of the majors, he has top 25s in seven of his last eight events, with six of those placing him amongst the top 16. Also, Colonial Country Club is one of the shortest courses on tour, which mitigates Bhatia's weakness of lacking distance off the tee. He makes up for that by being arguably the best putter on tour, ranking in the top five in strokes gained: putting, birdie average and putting average. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge picks

The model is also targeting two other longshots of at least +4000 who make runs up the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Ludvig Åberg +850

Russell Henley +1800

Justin Thomas +2200

Rickie Fowler +2200

Robert MacIntyre +2200

Ben Griffin +2200

J.J. Spaun +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Akshay Bhatia +3300

Keegan Bradley +3300

Keith Mitchell +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Alex Smalley +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Gary Woodland +4000

Bud Cauley +4500

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Max Greyserman +5500

Mac Meissner +5500

Samuel Stevens +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Davis Thompson +6000

Richard Hoey +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

J.T. Poston +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Matt McCarty +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Ryan Gerard +6500

Rasmus Højgaard +6500

Andrew Novak +7000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +7000

Jordan Smith +7000

Taylor Moore +7000

Chris Kirk +8000

Thorbjørn Olesen +8000

Michael Brennan +8000

Haotong Li +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

John Parry +10000

Zach Bauchou +10000

Austin Smotherman +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Max Homa +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Doug Ghim +10000