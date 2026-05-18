Aaron Rai becoming PGA champion showed that no golf longshot should be overlooked when making PGA bets. The newest major winner is part of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field, with the tournament teeing off on Thursday from TPC Craig Ranch in Dallas-Fort Worth. Despite his win, Rai is at +4200 in the latest CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, meaning he, again, can be a target for PGA longshot picks within a golf longshot parlay.

Dallas native Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and is at +150 to utilize in golf predictions, followed by Si Woo Kim (+1250). Rai did place fourth at this event in his last start there in 2024, and another top 5 could notch a +570 return. What combination of golf props and CJ Cup Byron Nelson bets should compose your PGA parlay? Before making any 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $100,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Brooks Koepka over Keith Mitchell (-120) in a golf matchup prop. Koepka nearly won this tournament twice before as he has a runner-up and a fourth-place over his last four starts at it. Meanwhile, Mitchell hasn't placed better than 20th in four straight starts at this event.

Over the last four individual events that both have competed at, Koepka has finished better in three of them, including last week's PGA Championship. The five-time major winner has more top 25s (five) this year than Mitchell (three), despite Mitchell playing in three more events. Koepka also has a sizable advantage in scoring average (adjusted) this season, ranking 12th on tour, with Mitchell, whose lone PGA Tour win came seven years ago, ranks just 50th in scoring average. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns +1500 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson parlay that pays over $100,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $100,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.