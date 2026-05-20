Two majors are now in the books, and up next on the PGA Tour schedule is the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Play begins on Thursday, May 21. Some of the PGA's top players have opted to skip this tournament, but Dallas-area natives Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are both in the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field. They're also two of the top three favorites in the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, with Scheffler, the defending champion, favored at +155 (risk $100 to win $155) and Spieth third at +1600, with Si Woo Kim at +1500.

Brooks Koepka is next on the PGA odds board at +2500, with no other golfer lower than +3500, leaving plenty of longshots on the board to consider. Before locking in any 2026 Cj Cup Byron Nelson picks, or any PGA DFS picks or One and Done selections, be sure to see the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: It is fading Spieth at +1600, saying he finishes outside the top 5 despite playing a course he's very familiar with. Spieth's game has shown some promising signs this year as he's finished inside the top 20 in both majors. However, he's still looking for his first top-10 in any event since the 2025 Memorial Tournament and his first win since 2022, so the model isn't confident backing him with the third-lowest odds this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Pierceson Coody as a +4000 longshot. The 27-year-old Texan has seven top-25 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, including a pair of top-10s as he's putting together his best professional season. He's extremely strong off the tee, ranking 26th in strokes gained in that category. He's also 14th on tour in average driving distance. His ability to shrink the course is a big factor in why the model projects him as a top-5 contender this week. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 70-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, favorites

Get full 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +155

Si Woo Kim +1500

Jordan Spieth +1600

Brooks Koepka +2500

Ryo Hisatsune +3500

Taylor Pendrith +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Michael Thorbjornsen +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Keith Mitchell +4500

Austin Eckroat +4500

Rasmus Højgaard +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Tom Kim +5500

Eric Cole +5500

Michael Brennan +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Blades Brown +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Max Greyserman +7000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Jordan Smith +7000

Richard Hoey +7000

Matti Schmid +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +8000

Max McGreevy +8000

Johnny Keefer +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Zecheng Dou +10000

John Parry +10000

William Mouw +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Karl Vilips +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Kevin Roy +10000

Doug Ghim +10000