The 2026 Cognizant Classic begins on Thursday from PGA National Resort in South Florida, and several of the world's top golfers are taking the week off. That's evident with the top of the Cognizant Classic odds board, which has Ryan Gerard as the favorite at +1600, followed by Shane Lowry at +1700. Twins Nicolai Hojgaard (+1900) and Rasmus Hojgaard (+2200) are next on the board. None of the top 25 ranked players are available for PGA props or a golf parlay, but there are still the likes of Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris and 18-year-old phenom Blades Brown in the Cognizant Classic field.

Brown, who placed 18th in his lone start on tour this season, returns +385 in golf bets to record another top-20 finish, which are the same odds Koepka has for a top 10 finish. With the Cognizant Classic 2026 devoid of many of the world's top golfers, you may need a bit more golf betting advice before composing a Cognizant Classic longshot parlay. Before making any 2026 Cognizant Classic picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Cognizant Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $80,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Cognizant Classic parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Cognizant Classic 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Davis Thompson notching a Top 10 finish at +310. He's shot par or better in each of his last six rounds at PGA National, and at 7,125 yards, this course is the seventh-shortest among the 43 that are in use for the 2026 PGA Tour season. That plays to Thompson's strengths as his length off the tee will do wonders here, as he ranks 17th in driving distance -- all drives. Also, Thompson is an elite ball-striker who ranks in the top 25 in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green.

Thompson has four top 25 finishes over his last eight events, but his prospects are even higher for the Cognizant Classic. With a watered-down field featuring no players in the top 25 of World Ranking, Thompson is among those with the highest potential competing this week. He has six top 10s over the last two calendar years and is a worthy PGA prop worth investing in this week. See the rest of the PGA Tour parlay legs here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns over +1300 among its five PGA picks for the 2026 Cognizant Classic parlay that pays over $80,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Cognizant Classic 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of well over $80,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Cognizant Classic, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, and find out.