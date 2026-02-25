The PGA Florida Swing gets underway on Thursday, Feb. 26, with the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course. Coming off two Signature Events, the Cognizant Classic field is missing many big names, but it does feature past major winners such as Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka, who is playing in his third event since rejoining the PGA this season. The first tee times come at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The latest 2026 Cognizant Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Ryan Gerard as the +1600 favorite, with Shane Lowry right behind at +1700. Koepka is +3000 after missing the cut in his last prior event, the WM Phoenix Open. Before locking in any 2026 Cognizant Classic picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Cognizant Classic field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Cognizant Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Cognizant Classic 2026: Lowry, the second favorite this week and the 2019 Open Championship winner, doesn't even crack the top 3. He's a golfer to fade this week. Lowry hasn't won an individual event on the PGA Tour since that major championship, though he did team up with Rory McIlroy to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2024. Lowry finished T8 at Pebble Beach earlier this month, but that marked his first top-10 finish since May of 2025. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Daniel Berger as a +2700 longshot, saying he's a top-six contender despite not being in the top 10 on the odds board. Berger struggled in his past two events, though he does have a pair of top-20 finishes this season -- one at the Sony Open and another at the WM Phoenix Open. He has three top-five finishes at this event, which used to be known as the Honda Classic, including one in 2022. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Cognizant Classic picks

The model is also targeting four longshots with odds of +3000 or higher as top-10 contenders. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Cognizant Classic, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Cognizant Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Cognizant Classic odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Cognizant Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Ryan Gerard +1600

Shane Lowry +1700

Nicolai Højgaard +1900

Rasmus Højgaard +2200

Michael Thorbjornsen +2200

Keith Mitchell +2700

Daniel Berger +2700

Brooks Koepka +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Alex Smalley +3300

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +3300

Davis Thompson +3300

Will Zalatoris +3500

Max McGreevy +3500

Richard Hoey +4000

Johnny Keefer +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4000

Haotong Li +4000

Thorbjørn Olesen +4000

Nico Echavarria +4000

Max Homa +4500

Kristoffer Reitan +4500

Michael Brennan +4500

Jordan Smith +4500

Mac Meissner +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Sami Valimaki +5000

John Parry +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Ricky Castillo +5500

Seamus Power +6000

Garrick Higgo +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Doug Ghim +7000

Kris Ventura +7000

Jesper Svensson +7000

Kevin Yu +7000

Zecheng Dou +7500

Austin Eckroat +7500

S.H. Kim +7500

Joel Dahmen +7500

Kevin Roy +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Gary Woodland +7500

David Ford +8000

Dan Brown +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +8000

Dylan Wu +8000

Luke Clanton +8000

Emiliano Grill +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

David Lipsky +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Chandler Blanchet +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Keita Nakajima +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Takumi Kanaya +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Austin Smotherman +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Matt Kuchar +10000

Karl Vilips +10000

Isaiah Salinda +10000

Blades Brown +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Matti Schmid +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Adrien Saddier +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Chan Kim +10000