2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour picks for Torrey Pines as Brooks Koepka makes his return
The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open begins on Thursday with a strong field headed to the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego. Scottie Scheffler, who won his 2026 season debut at The American Express, isn't playing this week, opening up the field a bit for big names such as Xander Schueffele, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Cantlay. Schauffele, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 6 in the OWGR, is the +1300 favorite in the latest 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Aberg is close behind at +1700, followed by Cantlay at +1900 and Cameron Young at +2000.
Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka is a +6000 longshot as he makes his PGA Tour return after recently leaving LIV Golf, while defending winner, Harris English, is at +3500. The first tee times come at 12:10 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2026 Farmers Insurance Open 2026 picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its golf betting picks since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:
Now that the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Farmers Insurance Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Si Woo Kim, who is one of the favorites, stumbles and falls well out of the top 5. He's a golfer to fade this week. Kim is off to a hot start this season with a T11 at the Sony Open and a T6 at The American Express last week. He was in the final group on Sunday before before a fourth-round 72. This event has been a struggle for Kim, however, as he has no top-10 finishes in eight tries and has missed the cut twice in his last appearances at this tournament. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model calls Cantlay one of the best betting values this week. He's a golfer to target if you're looking for a big return. He finished T13 at The American Express with four sub-70 rounds. The California native doesn't have a great track record at this event, but he did shoot a first-round 65 last year at Torrey Pines before struggling over the weekend. The model is projecting a more consistent effort for him this year and has him as one of its top 2026 Farmers Insurance Open contenders as McClure says "Cantlay is a core outright bet target this week." See who else to pick here.
New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:
How to make 2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks
The model is targeting several other longshots, including a massive +28000 underdog who is "the best positive EV longshot on the board." You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Xander Schauffele +1300
Ludvig Åberg +1700
Patrick Cantlay +1900
Cameron Young +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Maverick McNealy +2700
Si Woo Kim +2700
Chris Gotterup +2700
J.J. Spaun +2700
Jason Day +3000
Ryan Gerard +3000
Taylor Pendrith +3000
Will Zalatoris +3300
Samuel Stevens +3500
Wyndham Clark +3500
Harris English +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Keegan Bradley +4000
Patrick Rodgers +4500
Rasmus Højgaard +4500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4500
Matt McCarty +4500
Pierceson Coody +4500
Nicolai Højgaard +4500
Sahith Theegala +4500
Justin Rose +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Max Homa +5500
Max Greyserman +5500
Garrick Higgo +5500
Davis Thompson +6000
Marco Penge +6000
Denny McCarthy +6000
Brooks Koepka +6000
Alex Noren +6000
Alex Smalley +7000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000
Johnny Keefer +7000
Andrew Novak +7500
Michael Brennan +7500
Haotong Li +7500
Mac Meissner +7500
Thorbjørn Olesen +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Kevin Yu +8000
Aaron Rai +8000
Ricky Castillo +8000
Richard Hoey +8000