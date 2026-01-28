The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open begins on Thursday with a strong field headed to the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego. Scottie Scheffler, who won his 2026 season debut at The American Express, isn't playing this week, opening up the field a bit for big names such as Xander Schueffele, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Cantlay. Schauffele, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 6 in the OWGR, is the +1300 favorite in the latest 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Aberg is close behind at +1700, followed by Cantlay at +1900.

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka is a +5500 longshot as he makes his PGA Tour return after recently leaving LIV Golf. The first tee times come at 12:10 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2026 Farmers Insurance Open 2026 picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its golf betting picks since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2026 Farmers Insurance Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Si Woo Kim, who is one of the favorites, stumbles and falls well out of the top 5. He's a golfer to fade this week. Kim is off to a hot start this season with a T11 at the Sony Open and a T6 at The American Express last week. He was in the final group on Sunday before before a fourth-round 72. This event has been a struggle for Kim, however, as he has no top-10 finishes in eight tries and has missed the cut twice in his last appearances at this tournament. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model calls Cantlay one of the best betting values this week. He's a golfer to target if you're looking for a big return. He finished T13 at The American Express with four sub-70 rounds. The California native doesn't have a great track record at this event, but he did shoot a first-round 65 last year at Torrey Pines before struggling over the weekend. The model is projecting a more consistent effort for him this year and has him as one of its top 2026 Farmers Insurance Open contenders as McClure says "Cantlay is a core outright bet target this week." See who else to pick here.

2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds, favorites

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Xander Schauffele +1300

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Patrick Cantlay +1900

Cameron Young +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Maverick McNealy +2700

Si Woo Kim +2700

Jason Day +2700

Chris Gotterup +2700

J.J. Spaun +2700

Ryan Gerard +3000

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Will Zalatoris +3300

Samuel Stevens +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Harris English +4000

Matt McCarty +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4500

Rasmus Højgaard +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Pierceson Coody +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sahith Theegala +4500

Justin Rose +5000

Max Greyserman +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Davis Thompson +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Max Homa +5500

Marco Penge +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Denny McCarthy +7000

Alex Noren +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000

Johnny Keefer +7000

Andrew Novak +7500

Michael Brennan +7500

Aaron Rai +7500

Alex Smalley +7500

Haotong Li +7500

Mac Meissner +7500

Thorbjørn Olesen +7500

Keith Mitchell +7500

Kevin Yu +8000

Ricky Castillo +8000

Richard Hoey +8000