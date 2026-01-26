The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday with a strong field headed to the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego. Scottie Scheffler, who won his 2026 season debut at The American Express, isn't playing this week, opening up the field a bit for big names such as Xander Schueffele, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Cantlay. Schauffele is the +1400 favorite in the latest 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Aberg is close behind at +1700, with Cameron Young at +1900, Si Woo Kim at +2200 and Cantlay joining Jason Day, Keegan Bradley and J.J. Spaun at +2500. Brooks Koepka is also set to make his return to the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf, and he's a +5500 longshot. Before locking in any 2026 Farmers Insurance Open 2026 picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its golf betting picks since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Si Woo Kim, one of the favorites at +2200, stumbles and falls well out of the top 5. He's a golfer to fade this week. Kim is off to a hot start this season with a T11 at the Sony Open and a T6 at The American Express last week. He was in the final group on Sunday before before a fourth-round 72. This event has been a struggle for Kim, however, as he has no top-10 finishes in eight tries and has missed the cut twice in his last appearances at this tournament. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model calls Patrick Cantlay a top-two contender this week despite slightly longer odds at +2500. He's a golfer to target if you're looking for a big return. He finished T13 at The American Express with four sub-70 rounds. The California native doesn't have a great track record at this event, but he did shoot a first-round 65 last year at Torrey Pines before struggling over the weekend. The model is projecting a more consistent effort for him this year and has him as one of its top 2026 Farmers Insurance Open contenders. See who else to pick here.

Xander Schauffele +1400

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Cameron Young +1900

Si Woo Kim +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Jason Day +2500

Keegan Bradley +2500

J.J. Spaun +2500

Harris English +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Maverick McNealy +3000

Chris Gotterup +3000

Ryan Gerard +3500

Alex Noren +3500

Rasmus Højgaard +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Samuel Stevens +4500

Aaron Rai +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Max Homa +4500

Justin Rose +5000

Marco Penge +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Matt McCarty +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Max Greyserman +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Thorbjørn Olesen +5500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +5500

Pierceson Coody +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Patrick Rodgers +6000

Davis Thompson +6000

Kevin Yu +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Richard Hoey +7500

Keith Mitchell +7500

Michael Kim +7500

Haotong Li +7500

Andrew Novak +8000

Jordan Smith +8000

Kristoffer Reitan +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Matt Wallace +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Michael Brennan +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Sami Valimaki +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Jhonattan Vegas +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Dan Brown +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Max McGreevy +10000