2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour picks for Torrey Pines
The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday with a strong field headed to the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego. Scottie Scheffler, who won his 2026 season debut at The American Express, isn't playing this week, opening up the field a bit for big names such as Xander Schueffele, Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Cantlay. Schauffele is the +1400 favorite in the latest 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Aberg is close behind at +1700, with Cameron Young at +1900, Si Woo Kim at +2200 and Cantlay joining Jason Day, Keegan Bradley and J.J. Spaun at +2500. Brooks Koepka is also set to make his return to the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf, and he's a +5500 longshot. Before locking in any 2026 Farmers Insurance Open 2026 picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its golf betting picks since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:
Now that the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Farmers Insurance Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Si Woo Kim, one of the favorites at +2200, stumbles and falls well out of the top 5. He's a golfer to fade this week. Kim is off to a hot start this season with a T11 at the Sony Open and a T6 at The American Express last week. He was in the final group on Sunday before before a fourth-round 72. This event has been a struggle for Kim, however, as he has no top-10 finishes in eight tries and has missed the cut twice in his last appearances at this tournament. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model calls Patrick Cantlay a top-two contender this week despite slightly longer odds at +2500. He's a golfer to target if you're looking for a big return. He finished T13 at The American Express with four sub-70 rounds. The California native doesn't have a great track record at this event, but he did shoot a first-round 65 last year at Torrey Pines before struggling over the weekend. The model is projecting a more consistent effort for him this year and has him as one of its top 2026 Farmers Insurance Open contenders. See who else to pick here.
New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:
How to make 2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks
The model is targeting five other ongshots with odds of +2500 or higher in its list of the top-10 contenders. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Xander Schauffele +1400
Ludvig Åberg +1700
Cameron Young +1900
Si Woo Kim +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Jason Day +2500
Keegan Bradley +2500
J.J. Spaun +2500
Harris English +2700
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Maverick McNealy +3000
Chris Gotterup +3000
Ryan Gerard +3500
Alex Noren +3500
Rasmus Højgaard +4000
Will Zalatoris +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Taylor Pendrith +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Samuel Stevens +4500
Aaron Rai +4500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4500
Max Homa +4500
Justin Rose +5000
Marco Penge +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Matt McCarty +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Brooks Koepka +5500
Max Greyserman +5500
Garrick Higgo +5500
Thorbjørn Olesen +5500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +5500
Pierceson Coody +5500
Nicolai Højgaard +5500
Patrick Rodgers +6000
Davis Thompson +6000
Kevin Yu +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Richard Hoey +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Michael Kim +7500
Haotong Li +7500
Andrew Novak +8000
Jordan Smith +8000
Kristoffer Reitan +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Matt Wallace +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Michael Brennan +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000
Vince Whaley +10000
Sami Valimaki +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Jhonattan Vegas +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Dan Brown +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Max McGreevy +10000