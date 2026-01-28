The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open tees off on Thursday from Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif., for the third PGA Tour event of the 2026 season. The Farmers Insurance Open features a viable field, including Brooks Koepka making his high-profile PGA Tour return. Xander Schauffele is the +1400 favorite in the latest 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds, followed by Ludvig Aberg (+1700) and Cameron Young (+1900). Koepka has +5000 odds to win. Many golf bettors will choose to play PGA Tour prop bets when placing 2026 Farmers Insurance Open bets, and the SportsLine model has found some Farmers Insurance Open prop bets it projects value in, including backing J.J. Spaun to finish in the top 5, which has +550 odds (risk $100 to win $550). Spaun is priced at +2800 to win the tournament and +255 to crack the top 10.

The model also likes Jason Day to defeat Keegan Bradley in a tournament matchup at -140 odds. It also finds value in Si Woo Kim, who finished T6 last week, to finish in the top 10 at +290 odds. Before locking in any 2026 Farmers Insurance Open prop picks or other PGA Tour bets on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Top 2026 Farmers Insurance Open prop picks

J.J. Spaun to finish top 5 (+550)

Si Woo Kim to finish top 10 (+290)

Jason Day (-140) over Keegan Bradley in a tournament matchup

J.J. Spaun to finish in the top 5 (+550)

Spaun was a longshot winner of last year's U.S. Open for his second career PGA Tour victory, and that played a key part in his best FedEx Cup finish on the Tour, placing T25 after barely cracking the top 100 and finishing 98th the year before. Spaun made 21 of 25 cuts last year after making just 16 of 28 the year before. In his season debut this year, Spaun closed the Sony Open with a 4-under 66 on the final round, and the model thinks he can carry that momentum into this weekend. The 35-year-old finished T15 at last year's Farmers Insurance Open. He ranked seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained last year, and the model projects value in him at +550 odds to crack the top 5 this weekend.

Si Woo Kim to finish top 10 (+290)

Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, and the 30-year-old had three top-10 finishes last year. He missed the cut at last year's Farmers Insurance Open, but he's made it in six of eight career appearances. Kim finished T6 at last week's American Express and just missed the top 10 in the tournament before, finishing T11 at the Sony Open. He's off to a fast start, ranking sixth on the PGA Tour in scoring average, fifth in driving accuracy and ninth in both strokes gained: Off the Tee and strokes gained: Approach to Green. Given his hot start and experience at the Farmers Insurance Open, the model sees value at him at nearly 3-1 odds to finish in the top 10 this weekend.

Jason Day (-140) over Keegan Bradley

This is the first tournament the two will compete in together this year, but their starts to the 2026 PGA Tour season have been significantly different. Bradley missed the cut at the Sony Open, while Day finished T2 at last week's American Express. Day closed with an 8-under 64 on Sunday to finish with the best score for anyone not named Scottie Scheffler, which often seems to be the best you can ask for when golfing against the world's No. 1. Two of Day's 13 career PGA Tour wins have come at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he has seven top-10 finishes over his last 13 appearances in this tournament. Meanwhile, Bradley, the most recent USA Ryder Cup captain, has just one top-10 finish over his last six Farmers Insurance Opens. The model expects Day to fight for a top-five spot, while Bradley doesn't crack its top 10.

