It is the third week of September, which means it is the third week of the college football season and the second week of the NFL. The kids have gone back to school, the days are getting shorter, the weather is beginning to turn (I hope soon) and the last thing on your mind is who is No. 97 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings as the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule begins.

And you know what, that is fair!

More than fair unless your name is Christiaan Bezuidenhout or you may be a relative of Mr. Bezuidenhout, who coincidentally was one of the more controversial picks for the Presidents Cup, which will kick off next weekend. Bezuidenhout will wear the shield for the International team at Medinah, but will he keep his full-time playing privileges on the PGA Tour in 2027?

That is a totally separate question, and one the fall schedule was conceived to answer.

The FedEx Cup Fall does not act like it is the regular PGA Tour season. It does not visit big markets -- the first event is in Asheville, North Carolina this week. It does not boast jam-packed fairways with big names you can't miss. Most sports fans will miss these tournaments. Some golf fans, too.

A break is needed for some to enjoy the onslaught of golf from January through August. That break is a reward for the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, who would not be caught dead in a FedEx Cup Fall tournament unless otherwise asked by team captains.

But not all earned that right and their penance is playing until Thanksgiving, or at the very least until what they wished to accomplish in the regular season is achieved. So, we will get into those and more below as we outline some of the notable storylines for the FedEx Cup Fall.

Stakes for 2027 season

It is not by accident that the PGA Tour announced its membership eligibility and criteria for its 2028 season just days before the start of the FedEx Cup Fall. With players understanding how to play themselves into the Championship Series in 2028, their play in 2027 becomes all the more important.

But to get to 2027, these players will have to survive 2026, which is very much not set in stone for some. The trickle-down effects towards the 2028 season stem from this season. The top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings already know that they are in the Championship Series two years from now.

While most who are playing in the FedEx Cup Fall will likely earn a spot in the Challenger Series in a couple of years, a strong fall could set up the table for 2027, where just having a seat will give them a chance to play in the upper tier of tournaments in 2028.

Across the pond



Let's talk about that announcement one more time, but this time what was not included with that being the DP World Tour's top performers. As it stands, the top 10 in the Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt) earn full-time cards on the PGA Tour.

Patrick Reed (No. 1 in the Race to Dubai) headlines this group that includes Eugenio Chacarra, Jayden Schaper, Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger. Reed would also earn spots in The Players Championship and the first two signature events if he remains atop this list.

Back to that announcement, though, as it did not include any confirmation regarding what access DP World Tour players would be receiving into the Championship Series. Some have suggested that the top three would earn spots in the Championship Series, while Rory McIlroy noted a move from the DP World Tour to the Challenger Series would be a lateral career move (I slightly disagree with this, but understand the notion).

All of this to say -- and pulling from the same thread from above -- it's more important than ever to get in now.

The rookies

When thinking about the FedEx Cup Fall, most look towards older players who may have fallen short the prior year, but the last two editions were headlined by young stars shining. In 2024, Matt McCarty went from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour thanks to a battlefield promotion (three wins) and then became a PGA Tour winner at the Bank of Utah Championship.

It was that very same tournament in which Michael Brennan one upped him a season ago. Brennan skipped the Korn Ferry Tour in its entirety as he parlayed a sponsor invitation into becoming a PGA Tour winner and earning his card after dominating PGA Tour Americas that season.

There are a number of candidates who could fall in this bucket. Ben James and Blades Brown come to mind. Heck, 18-year-old amateur Tyler Watts is in the field at the Biltmore Championship. Crazier things have happened, and it is the fall after all.

…and the vets

The kids are going to be OK. The veterans…ehhh…that could be a different story depending who we are talking about. The bubble boy heading into the fall is none other than Billy Horschel as he stands at No. 100, the final spot which earns a full-time card for the following season. Lucas Glover sits one spot behind him.

While much will be made about the top 100, and the tracking of it will be difficult to track the final day of the RSM Classic, it is important to note there are other cutoff points beyond that number that are just as important. The top 125 earn conditional status and those from Nos. 101-125 earn various priority ranking based on their finish.

Getting a leg up

The most tantalizing aspect of the fall is figuring out the 10 players who will earn their spots in the first two signature events -- the Genesis Invitational and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- of the 2027 season. Those who finish Nos. 51-60 will do just that with Keith Mitchell, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa starting the fall at Nos. 51-53, respectively.

Spieth was in a similar position a year ago and chose not to play in a single tournament before ultimately falling out. But it ended up not mattering as he got in those fields anyway. He may have enough of a moat given his standing, but it is something to monitor, especially with names like Michael Kim, Shane Lowry, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman, Jordan Smith and Jackson Koivun on the immediate outside looking in.