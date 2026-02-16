The 2026 Genesis Invitational returns to Riviera Country Club for the second Signature Event of the PGA Tour season, after this tournament was moved to Torrey Pines Golf Course due to the Los Angeles-area wildfires last year. It's a welcome return to one of the most iconic venues on the PGA Tour, especially for Cameron Young, who has never finished lower than 20th in his three tournaments at Riviera. Young finished second at his first Genesis Invitational, which is one reason why the SportsLine model is backing him in its 2026 Genesis Invitational prop picks. The model is also backing Tommy Fleetwood to finish in the top five at +490 odds in the latest 2026 Genesis Invitational odds. Fleetwood finished T4 at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The model is also backing the 26-year-old Chris Gotterup to finish in the top 10 at +300 odds in its 2026 Genesis Invitational bets. He's won two of his first four tournaments, and the model expects that success to continue, making him a strong option for 2026 Genesis Invitational betting. Before locking in any 2026 Genesis Invitational prop picks or other PGA Tour bets on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Top 2026 Genesis Invitational prop picks

Tommy Fleetwood to finish top 5 (+490)

Chris Gotterup to finish top 10 (+300)

Cameron Young Group B winner (+335)

Tommy Fleetwood: Top 5 finish (+490)

Fleetwood finished T4 at last weekend's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, highlighted by a 6-under 66 on the final round on Sunday. He shot 68 or lower in all four rounds of his PGA Tour season debut. Fleetwood is coming off winning the FedEx Cup title last year, finishing T3 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T4 at the BMW Championship before winning the Tour Championship. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open, Fleetwood was dominant to close last season, including finishing T2 at the Travelers Championship, and he has seemed to carry last year's success into the start of his 2026 season. Fleetwood had seven top-five finishes in 19 tournaments last year. Priced at nearly 5-1 odds at +490 at FanDuel, the model sees strong value in backing Fleetwood for another top-five result this weekend.

Chris Gotterup: Top 10 finish (+300)

The 26-year-old has already earned more than $10 million in his PGA Tour career, which features four victories in 72 starts. Gotterup has the early advantage in the 2026 FedEx Cup standings after winning two of the first four tournaments of the season, including an incredible comeback and playoff victory at the Phoenix Open on Feb. 5. Gotterup shot a 7-under 64 on Sunday to force and win the playoff. Gotterup closed the final two months of last year's PGA Tour season strong with a victory at the Genesis Scottish Open, a third-place finish at the Open Championship and tied for 10th at the Tour Championship. He's carried that success into this season, making him a strong candidate in the model's projections to finish toward the top. At 3-1 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the model sees value backing Gotterup to finish top 10 again this weekend.

Cameron Young Group B winner at DraftKings (+335)

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Group B features Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland and Young, with Henley and Cantlay both having shorter odds than Young to win the group. However, the model has Young as the top finisher in this group, five positions ahead of the next-highest finisher. The chance to play Young at +335 odds presents strong value with those projections. Young finished second at the 2022 Genesis Invitational, and he's never finished outside the top 20 at his three events at The Riviera Country Club. He finished T4 at the FedEx Cup Championship last year and finished no worse than 11th in each of his final four events of last year's PGA Tour season. The model likes him as the winner of this DraftKings group regardless of the price, but especially so at the third-longest odds of the five-player grouping.

