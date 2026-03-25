A two-week stop in Texas leads into the Masters, and up first is the 2026 Houston Open beginning on Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course. Texas native Scottie Scheffler originally planned to be in the 2026 Houston Open field, but he withdrew on Tuesday due to the upcoming birth of his child. The latest 2026 Houston Open odds now list defending champion Min Woo Lee as the new favorite at +15000 after he opened at +2200.

Other Houston Open contenders include Chris Gotterup (+1800), Jake Knapp (+2200), Sam Burns (+2200) and Brooks Koepka (+2500), who has just one top-10 finish this season in five tournaments since returning to the PGA. Before locking in any 2026 Houston Open picks, entering any Houston Open one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Houston Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or Houston Open DFS lineups.

2026 Houston Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Houston Open 2026: Lee, the defending champion and the favorite, barely cracks the top 5. He's a golfer to fade this week. The 27-year-old Australian has had a strong season, but his last outing at The Players Championship was more of a struggle. He shot 70 or higher in each round, including a fourth-round 74 as he finished T32. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model says Nicolai Hojgaard is a top-three favorite this week despite his longer odds at +2500. He had a tough weekend at the Valspar Championship last week, but hasn't finished worst than T27 at any other event this season. That includes a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T6 at the Cognizant Classic. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Houston Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers going off at +4000 or higher to make a strong run, including a massive +6000 longshot. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Houston Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Houston Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Houston Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Houston Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Min Woo Lee +1500

Chris Gotterup +1800

Jake Knapp +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Brooks Koepka +2500

Kurt Kitayama +2500

Nicolai Højgaard +2700

Marco Penge +2700

Rickie Fowler +3000

Michael Thorbjornsen +3000

Ben Griffin +3300

Ryan Gerard +3300

Harris English +3500

Rasmus Højgaard +3500

Taylor Pendrith +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Samuel Stevens +4500

Sahith Theegala +5000

Jason Day +5000

Ryan Fox +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Ricky Castillo +6000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +6000

Jordan Smith +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Stephan Jaeger +6000

Kristoffer Reitan +6500

Max Greyserman +6500

Davis Thompson +6500

Mac Meissner +7000

Sungjae Im +7000

Will Zalatoris +7000

Richard Hoey +8000

Nico Echavarria +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Michael Brennan +8000

Aldrich Potgieter +8000