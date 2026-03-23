The 2026 Houston Open tees off on Thursday from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, which marks Brooks Koepka's sixth PGA Tour event of the season since returning from LIV Golf. After two rough showings to begin his return, the nine-time PGA Tour winner has finished in the top 20 in three straight tournaments, and given that many of the top golfers from the last few seasons are taking the Houston Open 2026 off, the SportsLine model likes Koepka to have his best finish of the year. The model sees value in Koepka to finish in the top five at the Houston Open 2026 at +550 odds in the latest 2026 Houston Open odds. Koepka has finished fifth in one of his two career PGA Tour events at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Scottie Scheffler, a Texas native, is the overwhelming +310 favorite to win, but those looking for the best values in 2026 Houston Open props bets may want to look beyond the favorite. The model also sees value in Nicolai Hojgaard to finish in the top 10 for 2026 Houston Open bets. The model also likes Adam Scott in the 2026 Houston Open field, backing him to emerge from his grouping as the top finisher for Houston Open 2026 prop betting at DraftKings. Before locking in any 2026 Houston Open prop picks or other PGA Tour bets on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Top 2026 Houston Open prop picks

Brooks Koepka to finish top 5 (+550)

Nicolai Hojgaard to finish top 10 (+340)

Adam Scott Group C winner at DraftKings (+340)

Brooks Koepka: Top 5 finish (+550)

Koepka is one of the world's biggest names in golf, but after leaving the PGA Tour and competing for LIV Golf for three years, not nearly as many golf fans watched him play. He's still adjusting to the PGA Tour schedule, but any rust from not playing as consistently over the last three years seems to be coming off with three straight top-20 finishes. Koepka, 35, is a nine-time PGA Tour winner and five-time major champion. He'll be competing at Memorial Park Golf Course for the third time in his career, and he finished fifth in one of those two starts. This weekend's field isn't as elite as he'll be facing the majority of the year, and with that, the model sees strong value in Koepka at +550 odds to finish in the top five at the 2026 Houston Open.

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Nicolai Hojgaard to finish top 10 (+340)

The 25-year-old has two finishes in the top six in six tournaments this year, making the cut in all six events. He's finished in the top 25 in four of six tournaments, so he's often been in the hunt for a top-10 spot this season. Hojgaard is 13th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season and has been killing the ball with his driver this year, ranking 14th in driving distance. He's also 10th in scrambling, which has provided a lift, as despite his drives going far, they aren't always going straight, ranking 134th in driving accuracy. But if the 25-year-old can straighten out those drives in a weaker field, the model certainly sees value in him at more than 3-1 odds to finish in the top 10, which he's done in 33% of his tournaments this year. In comparison, +340 odds give an implied odds of 22.7%, showcasing nice value.

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Adam Scott Group C winner at DraftKings (+340)



At DraftKings Sportsbook, Group C features Scott, Ben Griffin, Harris English, Michael Thorbjornsen and Marco Penge. Scott is the only one of the five the model has projected to finish in the top 10, yet he had the second-longest odds to win this DraftKings grouping. Scott is a 14-time PGA Tour winner, as the 45-year-old will have the experience factor over the Houston Open field. He's made the cut in both of his career Memorial Park Golf Course events. This season, Scott has made the cut in each of his six PGA Tour events, including two top-11 finishes over his last three tournaments, and he's 18th on the PGA Tour in scoring average. The model sees strong value in Scott, given his odds in this grouping competition.

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Want more picks for the 2026 Houston Open?

You've seen the SportsLine model's 2026 Houston Open props for this weekend. Now, see the model's full leaderboard for the Houston Open 2026, including four golfers with odds of +300 or longer as top-10 contenders. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Houston Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Houston Open odds and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

