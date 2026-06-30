2026 John Deere Classic longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return over $30,000

The 2026 John Deere Classic tees off on Thursday from TPC Deere Run, and Jordan Spieth will be popular within PGA props or a golf parlay. He's a two-time winner of this event and one of the biggest names to target with John Deere Classic picks with many top-ranked golfers taking the week off. The 13-time PGA winner has top 10s in three of his last four trips to TPC Deere Run, and another would notch a +260 return as a standalone golf prop or within your John Deere Classic 2026 parlay.

The favorites are Ben Griffin (+1500) and Chris Gotterup (+1600), with no one else shorter than +2200 per the latest 2026 John Deere Classic odds. Brian Campbell is the defending champion, and if you don't want to wager on the 128th ranked golfer to repeat, then you could consider a top-10 finish for Campbell with your golf predictions at +1150. Before making any 2026 John Deere Classic picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 John Deere Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $30,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 John Deere Classic parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the John Deere Classic 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Rickie Fowler to make the cut (-275). Fowler made the cut and shot under par in all four rounds last week at the Travelers. He also has favorable history at the John Deere Classic, notching a top-20 finish last year. Fowler has made the cut in 11 of 16 tournaments (69%) this season.

Fowler is fourth in FedEx Cup points and sixth in World Golf Ranking amongst this week's field, so he should certainly do more than just make the cut. His well-rounded game also sets up nicely at a relatively simple course in which the last four winners of this event have an average winning score of 22-under. Fowler ranks among the top quartile of the tour in driving accuracy percentage, total putting and bogey avoidance, making this one leg of what could be a huge parlay payout. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to two golf props that return over +500 among its five PGA picks for the 2026 John Deere Classic parlay that pays over $30,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the John Deere Classic 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $30,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the John Deere Classic, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.