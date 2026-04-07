The biggest week of the golf season has arrived, with the 2026 Masters starting on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam at the 2025 Masters, getting past Justin Rose in a playoff. McIlroy now has five major victories, but his 11-year gap between major wins tied the longest drought by any golfer all-time. He will be a popular Masters DFS pick, but should you include him in your Masters DFS lineups?

While finding a star like McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler to build your 2026 Masters DFS strategy around is important, it is also crucial to find under-rostered golfers in the Masters field. Those cheaper options from the Masters DFS player pool could be the difference between cashing or busting this weekend.

Before locking in any Masters Fantasy picks, or any PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2026 on daily Fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2026 Masters and just locked in his Masters DFS picks and Masters daily Fantasy lineups. You can only see McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters DFS picks

One of McClure's top 2026 Masters DFS picks is Bryson DeChambeau at $10,200 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. DeChambeau is one of four golfers to finish inside the top 10 in each of the past two Masters, joining Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele. He is also one of three golfers with at least six top-10 finishes in majors since the start of 2024.

DeChambeau notoriously failed to crack the top 20 in his first seven starts at Augusta National, but those performances are well in the rearview mirror now. He led or co-led the 2025 edition in driving distance and putts per hole, becoming the second golfer in the last 35 years to lead the field in both categories (2015 Dustin Johnson). DeChambeau has a pair of worldwide victories under his belt this year, which both came in March, so he is a worthy addition to Masters DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal Masters DFS strategy also includes rostering Jacob Bridgeman ($7,400 on DraftKings, $9,200 on FanDuel). Bridgeman currently tops the FedEx Cup standings as no golfer has more top 10s (four) this season, which includes his first tour victory at the Genesis Invitational. Three of the four top 10s were against elite fields in signature events, which include a fifth-place result at The Players. Bridgeman was ranked outside the top 200 in March 2025 but is now No. 17 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

His tournament success is backed up by elite metrics as Bridgeman also tops the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total. He ranks among the top three in both scoring average (adjusted) and birdie average, and Bridgeman is simply peerless on the greens, which is paramount to success at Augusta. The former Clemson star ranks first in SG: putting, total putting and putting average, with top three rankings in one-putt percentage and putts per round. Despite making his Masters debut this year, Bridgeman shouldn't be overlooked when crafting a golf DFS strategy. See which other golfers to roster here.

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How to set Masters 2026 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his Masters DFS picks. You can see who it is, and every other pick.

So, what are the top PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2026, and which golfers should you target for your Masters DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's Masters DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel, and get a chance to cash in big on PGA Tour DFS.