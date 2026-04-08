World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heads into the 2026 Masters seeking his third win in his seventh career Masters, which begins on Thursday at Augusta National. Scheffler would be the fourth golfer to win the tournament three times in a five-start span, joining golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer. He won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, so he will be one of the most popular 2026 Masters DFS picks. Should you build your 2026 Masters DFS strategy around Scheffler?

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion after completing the career grand slam last year. He is also one of the most expensive options in the 2026 Masters DFS player pool, joining Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Before locking in any Masters Fantasy picks, or any PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2026 on daily Fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2026 Masters and just locked in his Masters DFS picks and Masters daily Fantasy lineups. You can only see McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters DFS picks

One of McClure's top 2026 Masters DFS picks is Bryson DeChambeau at $10,200 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. DeChambeau is one of four golfers to finish inside the top 10 in each of the past two Masters, joining Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele. He is also one of three golfers with at least six top-10 finishes in majors since the start of 2024.

DeChambeau notoriously failed to crack the top 20 in his first seven starts at Augusta National, but those performances are well in the rearview mirror now. He led or co-led the 2025 edition in driving distance and putts per hole, becoming the second golfer in the last 35 years to lead the field in both categories (2015 Dustin Johnson). DeChambeau has a pair of worldwide victories under his belt this year, which both came in March, so he is a worthy addition to Masters DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal Masters DFS strategy also includes rostering Jacob Bridgeman ($7,400 on DraftKings, $9,200 on FanDuel). Bridgeman ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained this season and first in strokes gained from putting. He has finished inside the top 20 in all eight PGA Tour starts this season, putting him atop the FedExCup standings.

Bridgeman won the Genesis Invitational in February before carding a T5 finish at the Players Championship last month. He is making his first career Masters start after competing in his first Tour Championship in 2025. The three-time All-American at Clemson has the tools and form to provide value as a cheaper Masters DFS pick. See which other golfers to roster here.

How to set Masters 2026 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his Masters DFS picks. You can see who it is, and every other pick.

So, what are the top PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2026, and which golfers should you target for your Masters DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's Masters DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel, and get a chance to cash in big on PGA Tour DFS.