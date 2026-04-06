Some of the biggest names in golf have won the last few green jackets in Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Thus, they'll be highly sought after with 2026 Masters DFS picks, ahead of the year's first major starting on Thursday, April 9 from Augusta National Golf Club. Meanwhile, several multi-time major winners are looking for their first victories at Augusta, and some of them could bring value to Masters DFS lineups. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are among those who should be considered for daily Fantasy golf picks.

Then there are the likes of Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup, who will be making their debuts at Augusta National, but There's some risk in rostering them, but there also could be a high reward in making them a part of your 2026 Masters DFS strategy if they can carry over their non-major success to this tournament. Before locking in any Masters Fantasy picks, or any PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2026 on daily Fantasy sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2026 Masters and just locked in his Masters DFS picks and Masters daily Fantasy lineups. You can only see McClure's Masters DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters DFS picks

One of McClure's top 2026 Masters DFS picks is Bryson DeChambeau at $10,200 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. A two-time major winner, DeChambeau had a career-best finish of sixth place at the 2024 Masters and then topped that by placing fifth last year at Augusta. That makes him and Scheffler the only two golfers with top six finishes in each of the last two years of the tournament. DeChambeau led after each of the first two rounds in 2024 and was in second place after both the second and third rounds in 2025.

DeChambeau's major success was evident last year as he had top 10s in three of the four tournaments, and he's also placed in the top 10 in six of his last eight major championship starts. This year, he's playing as well as anyone with a pair of victories on worldwide tours -- both coming in March 2026 -- and he's displayed a clutch gene with each victory coming in a playoff. DeChambeau seems to have figured out Augusta National as his career has progressed, making him worthy of Masters DFS lineups despite his high price tag.

Part of McClure's optimal Masters DFS strategy also includes rostering Jacob Bridgeman ($7,400 on DraftKings, $9,200 on FanDuel). Bridgeman currently tops the FedEx Cup standings as no golfer has more top 10s (four) this season, which includes his first tour victory at the Genesis Invitational. Three of the four top 10s were against elite fields in signature events, which include a fifth-place result at The Players. Bridgeman was ranked outside the top 200 in March 2025 but is now No. 17 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

His tournament success is backed up by elite metrics as Bridgeman also tops the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total. He ranks among the top three in both scoring average (adjusted) and birdie average, and Bridgeman is simply peerless on the greens, which is paramount to success at Augusta. The former Clemson star ranks first in SG: putting, total putting and putting average, with top three rankings in one-putt percentage and putts per round. Despite making his Masters debut this year, Bridgeman shouldn't be overlooked when crafting a golf DFS strategy. See which other golfers to roster here.

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How to set Masters 2026 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued golfer set to return plenty of value for his Masters DFS picks. You can see who it is, and every other pick.

So, what are the top PGA Tour DFS picks for the Masters 2026, and which golfers should you target for your Masters DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's Masters DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel, and get a chance to cash in big on PGA Tour DFS.