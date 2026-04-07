The 2026 Masters begin on Thursday with the first pairing opening play from Augusta National Golf Club around 8 a.m. ET. Much of the Masters betting centers on outright picks, and the latest 2026 Masters odds show Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner, as the favorite to win at +500. Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are at +1000, followed by defending champion Rory McIlroy at +1300. Building Masters parlays is an increasingly popular way to approach this event, however, with Masters props like top-5 or top-10 coming into play.

Scheffler, for exmple, is +110 to finish in the top 5, while McIlroy is -105 to finish in the top 10. DeChambeau is +1700 to be the first-round leader, so there are a variety of ways to approach the hundreds of golf props on the board. Before making any 2026 Masters picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $420,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Masters 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is McIlroy to finish as the Top European (+395). McIlroy finally broke through and got his elusive win at Augusta last year. From a finishing position standpoint, however, McIlroy has long been a player worth targeting at Augusta, even when he didn't finish with a green jacket.

He's finished T10 or better a whopping eight times at the Masters since 2014. A spot in the top 10 will put him firmly in play for this prop as he will need to beat other European golfers such as Tommy Fleetwood, Rahm, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick. See the rest of the PGA Tour parlay legs here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns +800 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 Masters parlay that pays over $420,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Masters 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $420,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Masters, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, and find out.