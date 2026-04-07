The 2026 Masters begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, and Rory McIlroy will host the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night after finally completing the career grand slam with his first green jacket last year. McIlroy posted seven top-10 finishes at Augusta and also blew a four-shot lead with a final-round 80 in 2011 before finally winning the Masters. Now he'll look to become the first back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods did it in 2001 and 2002.

The 36-year-old from Northern Ireland hasn't won yet this season, but he's still listed at +1300 in the 2026 Masters odds. Only Scottie Scheffler (+500), Jon Rahm (+1000) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) are listed ahead of the defending champion on the odds board this week. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Ludvig Aberg, one of the favorites and a golfer who has had two strong Masters appearances, finishes well outside of the top 5 this year. Despite never finishing higher than T12 at any other major, Aberg has been extremely comfortable at Augusta, finishing solo seventh and solo second in his only two appearances.

Strokes gained: approaching the green, however, is a critical stat at Augusta, and Aberg has been mid-tier in that area this year, ranking 36th on the PGA Tour. Aberg only finishes in the top 5 around 25% of the time in McClure's simulations for the Masters 2026, making him a golfer to fade in Masters best bets. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on longshot Tommy Fleetwood, who enters at +2200. The 35-year-old Englishman made a strong run at a green jacket in 2024. That year, Fleetwood finished tied for third at Augusta. He has also played well at other majors, finishing second at the U.S. Open in 2018, and second at The Open Championship in 2019.

Fleetwood has played well this season, finishing tied for 10th or better in four of his five starts. He has 11 wins as a professional, including eight on the European Tour and one on the PGA Tour. The win on the PGA Tour came at last year's Tour Championship in August, where he defeated Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three strokes. Fleetwood enters the Masters ranked fourth in the world. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000, including one going off around +8000, to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Collin Morikawa +3500

Patrick Reed +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

Shane Lowry +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Jake Knapp +6500

Justin Thomas +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Adam Scott +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Jason Day +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Daniel Berger +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Ryan Gerard +15000

Sam Stevens +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Wyndham Clark +17500

Aldrich Potgieter +17500

Brian Harman +17500

Max Homa +17500

Ryan Fox +22500

Casey Jarvis +22500

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Nick Taylor +25000

Dustin Johnson +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Max Greyserman +35000

Sergio Garcia +35000

Haotong Li +35000

Matt McCarty +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

John Keefer +50000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000

Charl Schwartzel +50000

Zach Johnson +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000