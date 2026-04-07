There have been 34 holes-in-one in Masters history, entering this year's event which starts on Thursday. Golfers in the 2026 Masters field who have recorded aces include Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood and Corey Conners. Double eagles are even more uncommon at Augusta National, with just four in the history of the Masters. The last of those came in 2012 with Louis Oosthuizen as no one in the Masters 2026 field has carded an albatross at Augusta.

You certainly don't need a hole-in-one or double eagle to win a green jacket, though they would certainly help. Scottie Scheffler is the +500 favorite to receive his third green jacket, according to the latest 2026 Masters odds. He's followed by 2023 winner, Jon Rahm (+950), DeChambeau (+1000) and reigning champion Rory McIlroy (+1200). Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2026: Rahm (+950), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five of the leaderboard. Since winning two years ago, Rahm has just one other worldwide tournament victory over 72 holes. That lack of success has carried over to major tournaments, where he's simply been non-competitive more often than he'd like. Following the 2023 Masters, Rahm has four major finishes in 34th place or worse, compared to just one top 5. Given his such short PGA odds, the Spaniard is one to avoid with Masters bets.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+500), a two-time Masters winner who is this year's favorite. Scheffler is a staggering 101-under-par in his major tournament career, which is the best all-time. However, his 2026 has been a bit rocky as he enters the Masters on his longest winless drought in nearly four years and had to withdraw from his last tournament due to the birth of his son. Yet, you simply can't ignore his ability to always stay in contention in big events as Scheffler has top-7 finishes in each of his last five major championship starts.

The model has also examined McIlroy's (+1200) chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. The Irishman has completed just three PGA events this year, with a runner-up, a 14th place and a 46th place. He's played 62 competitive rounds at Augusta National with a 71.45 career scoring average that ranks as third-best in history (min. 50 rounds) and as the best among those in this year's field. However, McIlroy will have to find his putting touch if he wants to join the two-time Masters-winning club this year. He ranks 108th in strokes gained: putting this year after ranking ninth in the stat entering the 2025 Masters. See the full Masters projections from the model here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two longshots of +4000 or greater who could make a stunning run at Augusta this year. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.

2026 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Jon Rahm +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +3000

Justin Rose +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Reed +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6500

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Sepp Straka +7000

Tyrrell Hatton +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Corey Conners +8000

Marco Penge +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Jason Day +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Brian Harman +12500

Max Homa +12500

Daniel Berger +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Ryan Fox +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Keegan Bradley +17500

Dustin Johnson +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Wyndham Clark +22500

Max Greyserman +25000

Sami Valimaki +25000

Sergio Garcia +25000

Haotong Li +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Michael Brennan +50000

Kristoffer Reitan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Matt McCarty +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000