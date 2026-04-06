Scottie Scheffler became the 18th golfer to win multiple green jackets two years ago, and several players are looking to become No. 19 at the Masters 2026. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy is among them, as are Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Some will make their debuts at Augusta National when the 2026 Masters tees off Thursday, April 9. Chris Gotterup and Ben Griffin are hoping to join the three-man club of golfers to win the major in their first appearance.

The top-ranked player in the world, Scheffler is the +500 favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds. Jon Rahm is +950, followed closely by Bryson DeChambeau at +1000. McIlroy is +1200 to go back-to-back, with Ludvig Aberg (+1500) and Xander Schauffele (+1600) among the other top Masters contenders. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as that year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2026: Rahm (+950), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five of the leaderboard. That 2023 victory is the Spaniard's only top 10 over his last four starts at Augusta, and he followed it up with a 45th (2024) and then a 14th-place finish (2025). On majors as a whole, Rahm hasn't been in the best of form, with just one top five over his last 10 major starts, as opposed to four finishes 34th or worse. Add in that Rahm has just one 72-hole tournament victory in the three years since slipping on the green jacket, and he's one to steer clear of given his short PGA odds.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+500), a two-time Masters winner who is this year's favorite. Scheffler won in 2022 and 2024 with top 10s in each of his last four Augusta starts. He also won the PGA Championship and Open Championship last season as he was the PGA Tour Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career. However, Scheffler hasn't matched his 2025 success thus far and seems to be going in the wrong direction. He won his first start of 2026 and then had top fives in his next two, but he fell outside the top 10 in his ensuing start before not even placing in the top 20 in his last two starts. He then withdrew from the Houston Open, robbing him of potentially his last tune-up before the Masters 2026.

The model has also examined McIlroy's (+1200) chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. Not only was last year's victory the crowning achievement of McIlroy's career, but it was his first major victory in 11 years. This year, his long game metrics are strong as he boasts top-5 rankings in strokes gained: total, SG: tee-to-green and SG: off-the-tee, but he's lagging on the greens by ranking outside the top 100 in SG: putting. The Irishman has had limited exposure to PGA events this year, having completed just three tournaments with varying success. He was runner-up at the Genesis and placed 14th at Pebble Beach but was 46th at the Players after winning the event in 2025. See the full Masters projections from the model here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more longshots of +3000 or greater, including one of at least +5000 that could bring strong returns. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.

2026 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Jon Rahm +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +3000

Justin Rose +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Reed +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6500

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Sepp Straka +7000

Tyrrell Hatton +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Corey Conners +8000

Marco Penge +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Jason Day +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Brian Harman +12500

Max Homa +12500

Daniel Berger +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Ryan Fox +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Keegan Bradley +17500

Dustin Johnson +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Wyndham Clark +22500

Max Greyserman +25000

Sami Valimaki +25000

Sergio Garcia +25000

Haotong Li +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Michael Brennan +50000

Kristoffer Reitan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Matt McCarty +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000