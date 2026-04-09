2026 Masters odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that's nailed 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 Masters 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Augusta National
There is a clear gap between Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the 2026 Masters field, according to oddsmakers. Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion and the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is the +550 favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds. Scheffler has racked up 20 career victories on the PGA Tour and he's finished T-4 or better in three of his six starts on the PGA Tour this season. Should your 2026 Masters picks include backing the clear-cut favorite, or should you look elsewhere on the PGA odds board for value?
The 2026 Masters field is loaded with major champions, including Rory McIlroy (+1300), Jon Rahm (+950), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Jordan Spieth (+4500) and Brooks Koepka (+4500). Play gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 9. The 2026 Masters first round tee times begin at 7:40 a.m. ET, with Scheffler teeing off at 1:44 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Ludvig Aberg, one of the favorites and a golfer who has had two strong Masters appearances, finishes well outside of the top 5 this year. The 26-year-old has already racked up five worldwide wins in his career and he's finished solo second and solo seventh in two career starts at Augusta National.
However, he's down to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking after peaking at No. 4 last year because of a string of bad starts late last season and early in 2026. He's also missed the cut in four of his eight career major championship starts and an afternoon-morning stagger on Thursday and Friday is likely to have him playing in firmer and faster conditions than most. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Fleetwood's game fits Augusta National extremely well and he has the results to prove it. Fleetwood has finished inside the top 25 in five of the past eight years at Augusta National, including a T3 showing in 2024. He's also secured four top-10 finishes already in 2026, so his game is trending in the right direction ahead of the first major of the year. If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at claiming his first major championship and finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2026 Masters. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000, including one going off around +8000, to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Masters odds, field, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Jon Rahm +950
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Ludvig Åberg +1700
Cameron Young +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Justin Rose +3000
Patrick Reed +3500
Collin Morikawa +3500
Min Woo Lee +3500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Chris Gotterup +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Nicolai Højgaard +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Jake Knapp +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Shane Lowry +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Adam Scott +7500
J.J. Spaun +7500
Jacob Bridgeman +7500
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Corey Conners +8000
Jason Day +8000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Sungjae Im +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +12500
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Daniel Berger +17500
Ben Griffin +17500
Sam Stevens +20000
Keegan Bradley +20000
Alex Noren +20000
Harry Hall +20000
Ryan Gerard +20000
Aldrich Potgieter +20000
Max Homa +20000
Aaron Rai +22500
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Wyndham Clark +22500
Ryan Fox +25000
Brian Harman +25000
Casey Jarvis +30000
Nicolas Echavarria +30000
Carlos Ortiz +30000
Michael Kim +30000
Max Greyserman +40000
Sami Valimaki +40000
Michael Brennan +40000
Nick Taylor +40000
Sergio Garcia +40000
Haotong Li +40000
Dustin Johnson +40000
Matt McCarty +40000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000
Andrew Novak +40000
John Keefer +50000
Charl Schwartzel +50000
Tom McKibbin +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Bubba Watson +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000