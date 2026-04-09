There is a clear gap between Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the 2026 Masters field, according to oddsmakers. Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion and the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is the +550 favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds. Scheffler has racked up 20 career victories on the PGA Tour and he's finished T-4 or better in three of his six starts on the PGA Tour this season. Should your 2026 Masters picks include backing the clear-cut favorite, or should you look elsewhere on the PGA odds board for value?

The 2026 Masters field is loaded with major champions, including Rory McIlroy (+1300), Jon Rahm (+950), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Jordan Spieth (+4500) and Brooks Koepka (+4500). Play gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 9. The 2026 Masters first round tee times begin at 7:40 a.m. ET, with Scheffler teeing off at 1:44 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Ludvig Aberg, one of the favorites and a golfer who has had two strong Masters appearances, finishes well outside of the top 5 this year. The 26-year-old has already racked up five worldwide wins in his career and he's finished solo second and solo seventh in two career starts at Augusta National.

However, he's down to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking after peaking at No. 4 last year because of a string of bad starts late last season and early in 2026. He's also missed the cut in four of his eight career major championship starts and an afternoon-morning stagger on Thursday and Friday is likely to have him playing in firmer and faster conditions than most. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood's game fits Augusta National extremely well and he has the results to prove it. Fleetwood has finished inside the top 25 in five of the past eight years at Augusta National, including a T3 showing in 2024. He's also secured four top-10 finishes already in 2026, so his game is trending in the right direction ahead of the first major of the year. If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at claiming his first major championship and finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2026 Masters. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000, including one going off around +8000, to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Jon Rahm +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Cameron Young +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Justin Rose +3000

Patrick Reed +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Min Woo Lee +3500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Chris Gotterup +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Jake Knapp +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Shane Lowry +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Adam Scott +7500

J.J. Spaun +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Jason Day +8000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sungjae Im +12500

Rasmus Højgaard +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Daniel Berger +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Sam Stevens +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Alex Noren +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Ryan Gerard +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Max Homa +20000

Aaron Rai +22500

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Wyndham Clark +22500

Ryan Fox +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Casey Jarvis +30000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

Carlos Ortiz +30000

Michael Kim +30000

Max Greyserman +40000

Sami Valimaki +40000

Michael Brennan +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Sergio Garcia +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Dustin Johnson +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

John Keefer +50000

Charl Schwartzel +50000

Tom McKibbin +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Bubba Watson +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000