The 2026 Masters begins on Thursday and Augusta National Golf Club is expecting a dry week for the first time in nearly 15 years. That means firm and fast conditions as the week progresses and an even larger emphasis on control around the already lightning-fast greens. Two-time Masters champions Scottie Scheffler ranks third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: around the greens this season and he's been the No. 1 player in the world for nearly three years straight now.

Scheffler scored his 20th career tour win earlier this season and has racked up four consecutive top 10s at Augusta National, so it comes as little surprise that he's the +550 favorite in the 2026 Masters odds. Jon Rahm (+1000), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Rory McIlroy (+1300) and Xander Schauffele (+1500) are also among the other top Masters 2026 contenders. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Ludvig Aberg, one of the favorites and a golfer who has had two strong Masters appearances, finishes well outside of the top 5 this year. The 26-year-old has already racked up five worldwide wins in his career and he's finished solo second and solo seventh in two career starts at Augusta National.

However, he's down to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking after peaking at No. 4 last year because of a string of bad starts late last season and early in 2026. He's also missed the cut in four of his eight career major championship starts and an afternoon-morning stagger on Thursday and Friday is likely to have him playing in firmer and faster conditions than most. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The conditions this week will undoubtedly lend itself well to great ball strikers and players with a great short game, and Fleetwood qualifies in both regards.

He's fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.606) this season and is second in strokes gained: around the green (0.712). He's a career-best No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking entering the week and he's made the cut eight times in a row at Augusta, including a T-3 finish at the 2024 Masters. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000, including one going off around +8000, to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Justin Rose +3000

Min Woo Lee +3000

Patrick Reed +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Chris Gotterup +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Adam Scott +7500

Jason Day +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Corey Conners +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sungjae Im +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Daniel Berger +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Max Homa +22500

Ryan Fox +25000

Casey Jarvis +25000

Aaron Rai +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Sergio Garcia +30000

Dustin Johnson +30000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

Carlos Ortiz +30000

Michael Kim +30000

Max Greyserman +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

Tom McKibbin +40000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Davis Riley +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000