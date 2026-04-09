2026 Masters odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that's nailed 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 Masters 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Augusta National
Winning a major championship is a defining moment in a golfer's career and several players will be seeking their first major title at the 2026 Masters, which gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 9, with the first tee times coming at 7:40 a.m. ET. Ludvig Aberg (+1700), Cameron Young (+2200) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) have the shortest odds of any golfers without a major championship. Robert MacIntyre (+2700), Min Woo Lee (+3000) and Viktor Hovland (+5500) are talented golfers seeking their first major title; they are all listed at 27-1 or higher in the latest 2026 Masters odds.
However, there are few substitutes for experience competing on the major championship stage, and it should come as no surprise that Scottie Scheffler (+550), Jon Rahm (+1000), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and Rory McIlroy (+1300) are among the favorites to finish on top of the leaderboard. Other major champions like Xander Schauffele (+1500), Hideki Matsuyama (+27000) and Jordan Spieth (+4500) will also be looking to add to their collection at Augusta National. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Aberg, one of the favorites and a golfer who has had two strong Masters appearances, finishes well outside of the top 5 this year. The 26-year-old has already racked up five worldwide wins in his career and he's finished solo second and solo seventh in two career starts at Augusta National.
However, he's down to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking after peaking at No. 4 last year because of a string of bad starts late last season and early in 2026. He's also missed the cut in four of his eight career major championship starts and an afternoon-morning stagger on Thursday and Friday is likely to have him playing in firmer and faster conditions than most. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Fleetwood, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Fleetwood has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Fleetwood is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour and he's set to make his 10th appearance at the Masters. He has secured a top 25 finish in five of the past eight years at Augusta National, which includes a T-3 finish in 2024. Fleetwood is also off to a red-hot start in 2026, finishing T-10 or better in four of his five starts. He enters the 2026 Masters ranked 14th in driving accuracy (64.29%), 28th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.459) and 31st in scoring average (69.55). He's been inconsistent on the green this season, but if he's able to drain putts this week, he'll have a great shot at being in contention on Sunday. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000, including one going off around +8000, to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Masters odds, field, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Ludvig Åberg +1700
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Robert MacIntyre +2700
Justin Rose +3000
Min Woo Lee +3000
Patrick Reed +3500
Collin Morikawa +3500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Chris Gotterup +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Nicolai Højgaard +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Adam Scott +7500
Jason Day +7500
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Corey Conners +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Rasmus Højgaard +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Sungjae Im +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Daniel Berger +17500
Ben Griffin +17500
Alex Noren +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Sam Stevens +20000
Keegan Bradley +20000
Harry Hall +20000
Aldrich Potgieter +20000
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Max Homa +22500
Ryan Fox +25000
Casey Jarvis +25000
Aaron Rai +25000
Wyndham Clark +25000
Brian Harman +25000
Sergio Garcia +30000
Dustin Johnson +30000
Nicolas Echavarria +30000
Carlos Ortiz +30000
Michael Kim +30000
Max Greyserman +40000
Nick Taylor +40000
Haotong Li +40000
Matt McCarty +40000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000
Andrew Novak +40000
Tom McKibbin +40000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
John Keefer +50000
Bubba Watson +75000
Charl Schwartzel +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Davis Riley +100000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000