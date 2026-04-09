Winning a major championship is a defining moment in a golfer's career and several players will be seeking their first major title at the 2026 Masters, which gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 9, with the first tee times coming at 7:40 a.m. ET. Ludvig Aberg (+1700), Cameron Young (+2200) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) have the shortest odds of any golfers without a major championship. Robert MacIntyre (+2700), Min Woo Lee (+3000) and Viktor Hovland (+5500) are talented golfers seeking their first major title; they are all listed at 27-1 or higher in the latest 2026 Masters odds.

However, there are few substitutes for experience competing on the major championship stage, and it should come as no surprise that Scottie Scheffler (+550), Jon Rahm (+1000), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and Rory McIlroy (+1300) are among the favorites to finish on top of the leaderboard. Other major champions like Xander Schauffele (+1500), Hideki Matsuyama (+27000) and Jordan Spieth (+4500) will also be looking to add to their collection at Augusta National. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Aberg, one of the favorites and a golfer who has had two strong Masters appearances, finishes well outside of the top 5 this year. The 26-year-old has already racked up five worldwide wins in his career and he's finished solo second and solo seventh in two career starts at Augusta National.

However, he's down to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking after peaking at No. 4 last year because of a string of bad starts late last season and early in 2026. He's also missed the cut in four of his eight career major championship starts and an afternoon-morning stagger on Thursday and Friday is likely to have him playing in firmer and faster conditions than most. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Fleetwood, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Fleetwood has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour and he's set to make his 10th appearance at the Masters. He has secured a top 25 finish in five of the past eight years at Augusta National, which includes a T-3 finish in 2024. Fleetwood is also off to a red-hot start in 2026, finishing T-10 or better in four of his five starts. He enters the 2026 Masters ranked 14th in driving accuracy (64.29%), 28th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.459) and 31st in scoring average (69.55). He's been inconsistent on the green this season, but if he's able to drain putts this week, he'll have a great shot at being in contention on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000, including one going off around +8000, to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Justin Rose +3000

Min Woo Lee +3000

Patrick Reed +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Chris Gotterup +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Adam Scott +7500

Jason Day +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Corey Conners +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sungjae Im +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Daniel Berger +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Max Homa +22500

Ryan Fox +25000

Casey Jarvis +25000

Aaron Rai +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Sergio Garcia +30000

Dustin Johnson +30000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

Carlos Ortiz +30000

Michael Kim +30000

Max Greyserman +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

Tom McKibbin +40000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Davis Riley +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000