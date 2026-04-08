The 2026 Masters field is set, and 91 of the world's best golfers will descend upon Augusta National Golf Club this week, with tournament play beginning on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET. Brooks Koepka is a five-time major champion, but he's still seeking his first green jacket, with runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2023. However, Koepka missed the cut last season and has now failed to make the weekend at the Masters in three of the last five years.

Koepka has three top-20 finishes in his last four starts, but did miss the cut two weeks ago at the Texas Children's Houston Open and is a +4500 longshot in the 2026 Masters odds. Meanwhile, two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is the +550 favorite and is followed by Jon Rahm (+1000) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) on the odds board. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Ludvig Aberg, one of the favorites and a golfer who has had two strong Masters appearances, finishes well outside of the top 5 this year. Despite never finishing higher than T12 at any other major, Aberg has been extremely comfortable at Augusta, finishing solo seventh and solo second in his only two appearances.

Strokes gained: approaching the green, however, is a critical stat at Augusta, and Aberg has been mid-tier in that area this year, ranking 36th on the PGA Tour. Aberg only finishes in the top 5 around 25% of the time in McClure's simulations for the Masters 2026, making him a golfer to fade in Masters best bets. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Fleetwood is currently the No. 4 player in the Official World Golf Ranking and has recorded top-10 finishes in four of the last five events that he's played.

The 35-year-old Englishman finally got the monkey off his back with his first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship last season and now he'll look to right another wrong with his first major championship. Fleetwood has made the cut in each of his last eight trips to Augusta and recorded a career-best T-3 finish at the Masters in 2024. His short game should come in handy this week as well, as he's second on tour in strokes gained: around the green (0.712). See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000, including one going off around +8000, to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Justin Rose +3000

Min Woo Lee +3000

Patrick Reed +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Chris Gotterup +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Adam Scott +7500

Jason Day +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Corey Conners +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sungjae Im +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Daniel Berger +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Max Homa +22500

Ryan Fox +25000

Casey Jarvis +25000

Aaron Rai +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Sergio Garcia +30000

Dustin Johnson +30000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

Carlos Ortiz +30000

Michael Kim +30000

Max Greyserman +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

Tom McKibbin +40000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Davis Riley +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000