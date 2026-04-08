The first major of the year will be decided when the PGA Tour heads to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2026 Masters. The tournament begins on Thursday, April 9, featuring a star-studded field where Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are among the big names chasing the coveted green jacket. McIlroy enters the 2026 Masters as the defending champion and will look to become the first golfer to successfully defend his Masters title since Tiger Woods (2001-02).

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is listed as the +500 betting favorite, according to the latest 2026 Masters odds. He's followed by Rahm (+1000), DeChambeau (+1000) and McIlroy (+1300) on the PGA odds board. Should your 2026 Masters picks include backing one of the favorites, or should you target a longshot like Brooks Koepka (+4000) and Jordan Spieth (+4500)? Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One pick from the model for the Masters 2026: Rahm (+1000), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, makes another strong run at the green jacket, but ultimately falls just short. Rahm historically plays some of his best golf at Augusta, finishing in the top 10 five times since 2018. He already has one professional win this season and hasn't finished worse than fifth this year in any event, so the model is expecting him to contend at Augusta, giving him a 10.5% chance of winning it all and a 41.3% chance to finish top 5.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+500), the odds-on betting favorite and a two-time Masters champion. Scheffler continuously finds himself in contention at Augusta National, recording two wins, a fourth-place, and a 10th-place finish over the past four years.

He's been able to secure those impressive results thanks to his elite ball striking ability. The No. 1 ranked player in the world currently ranks ninth in greens in regulation percentage (71.30%) and 11th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.623). He's also been extremely effective with a putter in his hands this season, entering the 2026 Masters ranked second in putting average (1.662) and ninth in putts per round (27.67).

The model has also examined McIlroy's (+1300) chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. McIlroy cemented himself as one of golf's greatest players with his victory at the Masters in 2025. He became just the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff last year.

McIlroy has played in four tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2026, finishing T-14 or worse in three of them. However, the 36-year-old still has the game to become the first repeat champion at the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. McIlroy enters the 2026 Masters ranked first in strokes gained: off the tee (0.799), 10th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.748) and 11th in greens in regulation percentage (71.03%). He has had struggles on the green this season, ranking 102nd in putts per round (28.86) and 136th in one-putt percentage (38.49%). See the full Masters projections from the model here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two longshots of +4000 or greater, including one who is going off around +8000, who could make a stunning run at Augusta this year. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.

2026 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Collin Morikawa +3500

Patrick Reed +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

Shane Lowry +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Jake Knapp +6500

Justin Thomas +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Adam Scott +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Jason Day +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Daniel Berger +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Ryan Gerard +15000

Sam Stevens +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Wyndham Clark +17500

Aldrich Potgieter +17500

Brian Harman +17500

Max Homa +17500

Ryan Fox +22500

Casey Jarvis +22500

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Nick Taylor +25000

Dustin Johnson +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Max Greyserman +35000

Sergio Garcia +35000

Haotong Li +35000

Matt McCarty +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

John Keefer +50000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000

Charl Schwartzel +50000

Zach Johnson +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000