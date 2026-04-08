2026 Masters odds, picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy predictions by model that nailed 4 straight winners
Picks for 2026 Masters golfers and the Masters favorite to win ahead of the year's first major at Augusta National
The first major of the year will be decided when the PGA Tour heads to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2026 Masters. The tournament begins on Thursday, April 9, featuring a star-studded field where Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are among the big names chasing the coveted green jacket. McIlroy enters the 2026 Masters as the defending champion and will look to become the first golfer to successfully defend his Masters title since Tiger Woods (2001-02).
Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is listed as the +500 betting favorite, according to the latest 2026 Masters odds. He's followed by Rahm (+1000), DeChambeau (+1000) and McIlroy (+1300) on the PGA odds board. Should your 2026 Masters picks include backing one of the favorites, or should you target a longshot like Brooks Koepka (+4000) and Jordan Spieth (+4500)? Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
One pick from the model for the Masters 2026: Rahm (+1000), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, makes another strong run at the green jacket, but ultimately falls just short. Rahm historically plays some of his best golf at Augusta, finishing in the top 10 five times since 2018. He already has one professional win this season and hasn't finished worse than fifth this year in any event, so the model is expecting him to contend at Augusta, giving him a 10.5% chance of winning it all and a 41.3% chance to finish top 5.
The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+500), the odds-on betting favorite and a two-time Masters champion. Scheffler continuously finds himself in contention at Augusta National, recording two wins, a fourth-place, and a 10th-place finish over the past four years.
He's been able to secure those impressive results thanks to his elite ball striking ability. The No. 1 ranked player in the world currently ranks ninth in greens in regulation percentage (71.30%) and 11th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.623). He's also been extremely effective with a putter in his hands this season, entering the 2026 Masters ranked second in putting average (1.662) and ninth in putts per round (27.67).
The model has also examined McIlroy's (+1300) chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. McIlroy cemented himself as one of golf's greatest players with his victory at the Masters in 2025. He became just the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff last year.
McIlroy has played in four tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2026, finishing T-14 or worse in three of them. However, the 36-year-old still has the game to become the first repeat champion at the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. McIlroy enters the 2026 Masters ranked first in strokes gained: off the tee (0.799), 10th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.748) and 11th in greens in regulation percentage (71.03%). He has had struggles on the green this season, ranking 102nd in putts per round (28.86) and 136th in one-putt percentage (38.49%). See the full Masters projections from the model here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two longshots of +4000 or greater, including one who is going off around +8000, who could make a stunning run at Augusta this year. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.
2026 Masters odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Min Woo Lee +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Patrick Reed +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Russell Henley +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Shane Lowry +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
Jake Knapp +6500
Justin Thomas +6500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Adam Scott +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Jason Day +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Daniel Berger +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Sam Stevens +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Max Homa +17500
Ryan Fox +22500
Casey Jarvis +22500
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Nick Taylor +25000
Dustin Johnson +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Max Greyserman +35000
Sergio Garcia +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Matt McCarty +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
Bubba Watson +50000
John Keefer +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Charl Schwartzel +50000
Zach Johnson +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000