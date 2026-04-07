2026 Masters odds, picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy predictions by model that nailed 4 straight winners
Picks for 2026 Masters golfers and the Masters favorite to win ahead of the year's first major at Augusta National
There have been 34 holes-in-one in Masters history, entering this year's event which starts on Thursday. Golfers in the 2026 Masters field who have recorded aces include Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood and Corey Conners. Double eagles are even more uncommon at Augusta National, with just four in the history of the Masters. The last of those came in 2012 with Louis Oosthuizen as no one in the Masters 2026 field has carded an albatross at Augusta.
You certainly don't need a hole-in-one or double eagle to win a green jacket, though they would certainly help. Scottie Scheffler is the +500 favorite to receive his third green jacket, according to the latest 2026 Masters odds. He's followed by 2023 winner, Jon Rahm, and DeChambeau at +1000. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy is at +1300. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2026: Rahm (+1000), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five of the leaderboard. Since winning two years ago, Rahm has just one other worldwide tournament victory over 72 holes. That lack of success has carried over to major tournaments, where he's simply been non-competitive more often than he'd like. Following the 2023 Masters, Rahm has four major finishes in 34th place or worse, compared to just one top 5. Given his such short PGA odds, the Spaniard is one to avoid with Masters bets.
The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+500), a two-time Masters winner who is this year's favorite. Scheffler is a staggering 101-under-par in his major tournament career, which is the best all-time. However, his 2026 has been a bit rocky as he enters the Masters on his longest winless drought in nearly four years and had to withdraw from his last tournament due to the birth of his son. Yet, you simply can't ignore his ability to always stay in contention in big events as Scheffler has top-7 finishes in each of his last five major championship starts.
The model has also examined McIlroy's (+1300) chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. The Irishman has completed just three PGA events this year, with a runner-up, a 14th place and a 46th place. He's played 62 competitive rounds at Augusta National with a 71.45 career scoring average that ranks as third-best in history (min. 50 rounds) and as the best among those in this year's field. However, McIlroy will have to find his putting touch if he wants to join the two-time Masters-winning club this year. He ranks 108th in strokes gained: putting this year after ranking ninth in the stat entering the 2025 Masters. See the full Masters projections from the model here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two longshots of +4000 or greater who could make a stunning run at Augusta this year. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.
2026 Masters odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Min Woo Lee +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Patrick Reed +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Russell Henley +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Shane Lowry +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
Jake Knapp +6500
Justin Thomas +6500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Adam Scott +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Jason Day +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Daniel Berger +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Sam Stevens +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Max Homa +17500
Ryan Fox +22500
Casey Jarvis +22500
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Nick Taylor +25000
Dustin Johnson +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Max Greyserman +35000
Sergio Garcia +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Matt McCarty +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
Bubba Watson +50000
John Keefer +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Charl Schwartzel +50000
Zach Johnson +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000