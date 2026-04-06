2026 Masters odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that's nailed 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 Masters 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Augusta National
It wasn't long ago when Rory McIlroy slipped on the green jacket for the first time in his career. McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with a dramatic playoff victory over Justin Rose in 2025. McIlroy will look to defend his title at the 2026 Masters, which gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 9. The 2026 Masters odds list McIlroy at +1200 to repeat.
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is going off as the +500 favorite, followed by Jon Rahm (+950), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and Xander Schauffele (+1600). The 2026 Masters field will notably miss Tigers Woods and Phil Mickelson, the first time since 1994 that neither of them have played in the first major of the year. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion and the second favorite at +950, doesn't even crack the top 5 on McClure's projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to fade at Augusta this week. Rahm has finished T45 and T14 in his two Masters appearances since his 2023 win.
He also hasn't finished higher than T7 in any major in the past two seasons. He has one professional win since the beginning of the 2025 season, so the model doesn't recommend laying this price on an outright pick on Rahm. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Fleetwood broke through and recorded his first victory on the PGA Tour at the 2025 Tour Championship. The 35-year-old Englishman will now enter the 2026 Masters full of confidence after finishing T-10 or better in four of his five starts this season. Fleetwood has the all-around game to compete at Augusta National, ranking 14th in driving accuracy (64.29%), 14th in strokes gained: total (1.343) and 28th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.459). If he can find his stroke on the putting green, he'll have a great shot at winning his first major championship. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000 to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Masters odds, field, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Jon Rahm +950
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Ludvig Åberg +1500
Xander Schauffele +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Cameron Young +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Collin Morikawa +3000
Justin Rose +3000
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Patrick Reed +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Si Woo Kim +5000
Shane Lowry +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Patrick Cantlay +6500
Jacob Bridgeman +6500
Nicolai Højgaard +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Sepp Straka +7000
Tyrrell Hatton +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Corey Conners +8000
Marco Penge +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Jason Day +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Brian Harman +12500
Max Homa +12500
Daniel Berger +15000
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Ryan Fox +17500
Casey Jarvis +17500
Keegan Bradley +17500
Dustin Johnson +17500
Alex Noren +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Sam Stevens +22500
Nick Taylor +22500
Michael Kim +22500
Wyndham Clark +22500
Max Greyserman +25000
Sami Valimaki +25000
Sergio Garcia +25000
Haotong Li +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Aldrich Potgieter +25000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Michael Brennan +50000
Kristoffer Reitan +50000
John Keefer +50000
Matt McCarty +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Bubba Watson +75000
Charl Schwartzel +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000