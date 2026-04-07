Rory McIlroy begins his title defense when the 2026 Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 9, at Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy, who beat Justin Rose in a playoff last season, looks to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win back-to-back Masters. McIlroy has racked up seven top 10 finishes at the Masters in his illustrious career, but is coming off a T-46 finish at the Players Championship in his last start.

Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion and the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is the +500 favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds. He's followed by Jon Rahm (+950), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and McIlroy (+1200) on the PGA odds board. Should your 2026 Masters picks include backing one of the favorites, or should you target a longshot like Jordan Spieth (+4500), Justin Thomas (+7000) or Jason Day (+10000)? Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion and the second favorite at +950, doesn't even crack the top 5 on McClure's projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to fade at Augusta this week. Rahm has finished T45 and T14 in his two Masters appearances since his 2023 win.

He also hasn't finished higher than T7 in any major in the past two seasons. He has one professional win since the beginning of the 2025 season, so the model doesn't recommend laying this price on an outright pick on Rahm. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a +2200 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood has fared well at Augusta National throughout his career. He secured a T3 finish at the Masters in 2024 and has finished inside the top 25 in five of the past eight years. He's made the cut in eight of his nine appearances at the Masters, and will enter the first major of 2026 having cracked the top 10 in four of his five starts this season. Fleetwood certainly has the game to compete at Augusta National, making the Englishman a longshot worth targeting for the first major of the year. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000 to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Jon Rahm +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +3000

Justin Rose +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Reed +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6500

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Sepp Straka +7000

Tyrrell Hatton +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Corey Conners +8000

Marco Penge +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Jason Day +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Brian Harman +12500

Max Homa +12500

Daniel Berger +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Ryan Fox +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Keegan Bradley +17500

Dustin Johnson +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Wyndham Clark +22500

Max Greyserman +25000

Sami Valimaki +25000

Sergio Garcia +25000

Haotong Li +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Michael Brennan +50000

Kristoffer Reitan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Matt McCarty +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000