The 2026 Masters heads for the weekend with a star-studded leaderboard battling for the green jacket at the 90th edition of golf's most prestigious tournament. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy created separation from the field as he followed his first-round 67 with a second-round 65, taking a historic six-shot lead for the tournament. Patrick Reed and Sam Burns are tied for second at 6 under, with nine other golfers at either 5 under or 4 under waiting to make a move if McIlroy falters over the weekend.

The 2026 Masters odds heading into the weekend list McIlroy as the -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100). That leaves a big list of Masters longshots on the board with Tommy Fleetwood and Reed at +1800, Justin Rose at +2000, Burn at +2200 and Cameron Young at +2500. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks heading into the weekend, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the first two rounds of the 2026 Masters are in the books, the model simulated the weekend 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2026 Masters predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2026 Masters: Burns, who enters Saturday tied for second, stumbles down the stretch and finishes outside the top 5. The 29-year-old American surged into an early tie for the lead following Round 1 after shooting a 67 on Thursday. He cooled off with a second-round 71 on Friday. That's enough to keep him tied for second with Reed, but now, he sits six shots off the lead.

Instead of Burns making a weekend run, the model is projecting that he'll largely fall out of contention. He has a poor historical track record at Augusta, missing two cuts in his four appearances and never finishing higher than T29. The model doesn't like his +2200 odds to win outright, and also advises fading him in top-five bets. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another surprise: Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion who is T24 and at even par, surges over the weekend and makes it back into the top 5. It was a forgettable Friday as Scheffler shot a 74, his second-worst round ever at Augusta National.

His track record, however, can't be ignored, as he's won two of the past four Masters and has finished in the top 10 for four straight years. Scheffler provides some value as a +6000 longshot to come back and stun with an outright victory, but he's also a strong play at +230 to finish in the top 5. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is targeting a massive triple-digit longshot who surges up the leaderboard this weekend and get back into contention. Anyone who backs this golfer could hit it big. You can only see the model's Masters picks here.

So, who will win the Masters 2026, and which longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2026 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including four straight Masters.

2026 Masters odds, contenders

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Rory McIlroy -280

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Patrick Reed +1800

Justin Rose +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Cameron Young +2500

Shane Lowry +3300

Xander Schauffele +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Brooks Koepka +6000

Scottie Scheffler +6500

Jason Day +7000

Chris Gotterup +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12500

Jake Knapp +12500

Haotong Li +15000

Ben Griffin +17500

Ludvig Åberg +17500

Collin Morikawa +22500

Russell Henley +50000

Max Homa +50000

Sungjae Im +100000

Adam Scott +100000

Michael Brennan +100000

Sepp Straka +100000

Harris English +100000

Nick Taylor +100000

Keegan Bradley +100000

Aaron Rai +100000

Dustin Johnson +100000

Patrick Cantlay +100000

Jacob Bridgeman +100000

Marco Penge +100000

Matt McCarty +100000

Jordan Spieth +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Justin Thomas +100000

Jon Rahm +100000

Ryan Gerar +100000

Gary Woodland +100000

Viktor Hovland +100000