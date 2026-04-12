The 2026 Masters heads for Sunday with a new feel after Rory McIlroy's six-stroke solo lead evaporated on Moving Day. McIlroy is now tied with Cameron Young for the lead at 11 under after shooting a third-round 73 on Saturday. Young shot a third-round 65 to climb the leaderboard. Sam Burns (-10), Shane Lowry (-9), Justin Rose (-8) and Jason Day (-8) are all within three strokes of the lead. Scottie Scheffler returned to contention with a third-round 65 that has him at 7 under for the tournament.

The 2026 Masters odds heading into Sunday list McIlroy as the +135 favorite (risk $100 to win $135). Young is +240, Burns is +700, Scheffler is +1000 and Lowry is +1300 on what's become a much more crowded top of the odds board as compared to the one following Round 2. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks heading into Sunday, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.

Now that the first three rounds of the 2026 Masters are in the books, the model simulated Round 4 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2026 Masters Sunday predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2026 Masters: Rose, who has been steady all weekend with three rounds of 70 or lower, ultimately stumbles and falls out of the top 5. He's a golfer to avoid in outright and top-5 bets heading into Sunday.

Rose has been solid, but didn't post one of the extremely low numbers that golfers such as Scheffler, Russell Henley and Young produced on Saturday. He shot a 66 in the fourth round last year to force a playoff, but didn't go lower than 70 in his previous three Sundays at the Masters, so the model isn't backing him this year. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed remains in contention and is a live longshot in the outright market (+7000), as well as a great value at -160 in the top-10 market. Reed had three straight birdies to open Round 3, but ultimately settled for a 72 on Saturday to put him at 6 under for the tournament.

The 2018 Masters winner has recorded four top-10s at Augusta since that point, including a solo third last year and a T4 in 2023. In both of those tournaments, he went lower than 70 on Sunday, so he's a golfer to target as a potential Masters sleeper pick heading into Round 4. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Masters Sunday picks

The model is targeting a massive triple-digit longshot who surges up the leaderboard on Sunday and gets back into contention. Anyone who backs this golfer could hit it big. You can only see the model's Masters picks here.

So, who will win the Masters 2026, and which longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2026 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including four straight Masters.

2026 Masters odds, contenders

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Rory McIlroy +135

Cameron Young +240

Sam Burns +700

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Shane Lowry +1300

Justin Rose +1500

Jason Day +2200

Patrick Reed +7000

Haotong Li +8000

Russell Henley +10000

Patrick Cantlay +12500

Collin Morikawa +15000

Jake Knapp +17500

Xander Schauffele +17500

Ben Griffin +35000

Tommy Fleetwood +35000

Brooks Koepka +35000

Matt Fitzpatrick +75000

Tyrrell Hatton +75000

Ludvig Åberg +75000

Sam Stevens +100000

Hideki Matsuyama +100000

Sungjae Im +100000

Chris Gotterup +100000

Adam Scott +100000

Michael Brennan +100000

Sepp Straka +100000

Harris English +100000

Rasmus Højgaard +100000

Nick Taylor +100000

Keegan Bradley +100000

Corey Conners +100000

Kurt Kitayama +100000

Sergio Garcia +100000

Aaron Rai +100000

Dustin Johnson +100000

Alex Noren +100000

Kristoffer Reitan +100000

Jacob Bridgeman +100000

Si Woo Kim +100000

Marco Penge +100000

Matt McCarty +100000

Jordan Spieth +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Justin Thomas +100000

Charl Schwartzel +100000

Jon Rahm +100000

Wyndham Clark +100000

Ryan Gerard +100000

Maverick McNealy +100000

Brian Harman +100000

Gary Woodland +100000

Max Homa +100000

Viktor Hovland +100000