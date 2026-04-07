2026 Masters odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that's nailed 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 Masters 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Augusta National
A star-studded field will be featured at the PGA Tour's first major of the season when the 2026 Masters tee off on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. A number of former champions are back, including last year's winner Rory McIlroy, who completed the career grand slam. Other former winners include Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-rated golfer, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. Scheffler enters as the +500 favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds.
Other favorites include Bryson DeChambeau and Rahm (+1000), McIlroy (+1300), Xander Schauffele (+1500) and Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg (+1800). McIlroy has finished in the top 10 seven times in his career and is priced at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) to finish in the top 10 this week. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the 2026 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen huge returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Aberg, one of the favorites and a golfer who has had two strong Masters appearances, finishes well outside of the top 5 this year. Despite never finishing higher than T12 at any other major, Aberg has been extremely comfortable at Augusta, finishing solo seventh and solo second in his only two appearances.
Strokes gained: approaching the green, however, is a critical stat at Augusta, and Aberg has been mid-tier in that area this year, ranking 36th on the PGA Tour. Aberg only finishes in the top 5 around 25% of the time in McClure's simulations for the Masters 2026, making him a golfer to fade in Masters best bets. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on longshot Tommy Fleetwood, who enters at +2200. The 35-year-old Englishman made a strong run at a green jacket in 2024. That year, Fleetwood finished tied for third at Augusta. He has also played well at other majors, finishing second at the U.S. Open in 2018, and second at The Open Championship in 2019.
Fleetwood has played well this season, finishing tied for 10th or better in four of his five starts. He has 11 wins as a professional, including eight on the European Tour and one on the PGA Tour. The win on the PGA Tour came at last year's Tour Championship in August, where he defeated Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three strokes. Fleetwood enters the Masters ranked fourth in the world. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two more stunning longshots higher than +4000, including one going off around +8000, to surge to the top of the leaderboard, potentially bringing a massive return. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Masters odds, field, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Min Woo Lee +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Patrick Reed +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Russell Henley +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Shane Lowry +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
Jake Knapp +6500
Justin Thomas +6500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Adam Scott +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Jason Day +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Daniel Berger +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Sam Stevens +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Max Homa +17500
Ryan Fox +22500
Casey Jarvis +22500
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Nick Taylor +25000
Dustin Johnson +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Max Greyserman +35000
Sergio Garcia +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Matt McCarty +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
Bubba Watson +50000
John Keefer +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Charl Schwartzel +50000
Zach Johnson +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000