The first major championship of the year is rapidly approaching with the 2026 Masters starting on Thursday, April 9 at Augusta National Golf Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the 2026 Masters field and will try to reclaim the title. A win in Augusta, Georgia, would net Scheffler his third green jacket in four years and make him the ninth player ever to win three or more Masters titles. Scheffler is the +500 favorite (risk $100 to win $500) in the 2026 Masters odds. Other top 2026 Masters contenders include defending champion Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+950) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000).

With a massive $21 million purse up for grabs, it is imperative to nail your 2026 Masters One and Done picks. Should you use this event to target a favorite like Scheffler or McIlroy, or take a swing on a sleeper like Jordan Spieth (+4500), Adam Scott (+6500), who has had success at Augusta in the past? Before locking in any 2026 Masters One and Done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools with the main difference being that entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf picks that have a history of being extremely profitable. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2026 Masters golf tournament and just locked in his One and Done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's Masters One and Done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters One and Done picks

One of McClure's surprising One and Done picks for the 2026 Masters is Xander Schauffele, who is going off at +1600 in the 2026 Masters odds. Schauffele's only win in the past two years came against a relatively light field in the 2025 Baycurrent Classic last fall, so he's flying a bit under the radar. Schauffele started 2026 with a couple of poor showings at the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open.

He appears to be rounding into form, however, as the Masters 2026 approaches. He finished a solo third at The Players Championship and then followed that up with a T4 at the Valspar Championship. In total, he's finished in the top 10 in three of his past four events. His course history at Augusta is impressive as well. He's finished in the top 10 in five of his last seven Masters appearances, so he's a strong sleeper pick to bring home a big payday despite his longer odds compared to some other top contenders. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Masters 2026 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2026 Masters One and Done picks who is heating up this season, yet has odds longer than +2000. This player has a championship pedigree and could be on the cusp of breaking through at Augusta. You can find out who it is and check out all of McClure's Masters One and one picks at SportsLine.

Who will win the the Masters 2026, and which golfers should you target for your PGA One and Done picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Masters 2026 One and Done picks, all from the DFS pro who was all over Rory McIlroy's victory in 2025, and find out.