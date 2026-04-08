While golf betting tends to open the door for longshots, that has not been the case at the Masters. Six of the past seven winners were among the top three favorites entering the week, with Hideki Matsuyama (2021) being the lone exception. This trend also applies to other majors over the past two years, with seven of the eight winners entering among the top five favorites to win. The top golfers in the 2026 Masters odds are Scottie Scheffler (+550), Bryson DeChambeau (10-1), Jon Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlroy (13-1) and Xander Schauffele (15-1).

Matsuyama is 27-1, while last year's runner-up, Justin Rose, is 30-1. Rose has finished as a runner-up at the Masters three times in his career, so should you include him in your 2026 Masters bets? Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary golf betting model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One pick from the model for the Masters 2026: Rahm (+1000), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, makes another strong run at the green jacket, but ultimately falls just short. Rahm historically plays some of his best golf at Augusta, finishing in the top 10 five times since 2018. He already has one professional win this season and hasn't finished worse than fifth this year in any event, so the model is expecting him to contend at Augusta, giving him a 10.5% chance of winning it all and a 41.3% chance to finish top 5.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+550), a two-time Masters winner who is this year's favorite. Scheffler is making his seventh start at Augusta National after winning the green jacket in 2022 and 2024. He has never finished outside the top 20 in the first major of the year, and he had top-10 performances in 17 of his 20 starts on the PGA Tour last year.

Scheffler opened the season with a win in the American Express before carding top-five finishes in the WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, he has been outside the top 20 in his last two events, and he has not competed since mid-March due to the birth of his second child. This is the first time in his career that he made zero PGA Tour starts between the Players and the Masters, so rust could be an issue this week.

The model has also examined McIlroy's (+1300) chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. McIlroy became the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam when he won the Masters last year, but it took him 11 attempts compared to nine combined attempts for the other five golfers. His 11-year gap between major wins tied the longest gap by any golfer all-time.

He has an opportunity to make history again this year, as he can become the fourth repeat champion at the Masters. No defending champion has been within two strokes of the lead through 18 holes since Jordan Spieth in 2016. McIlroy is 20-1 to lead after the first round and 15-1 to lead after the second round. See the full Masters projections from the model here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two longshots of +4000 or greater, including one who is going off around +8000, who could make a stunning run at Augusta this year. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.

2026 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Justin Rose +3000

Min Woo Lee +3000

Patrick Reed +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Chris Gotterup +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Adam Scott +7500

Jason Day +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Corey Conners +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sungjae Im +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Daniel Berger +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Max Homa +22500

Ryan Fox +25000

Casey Jarvis +25000

Aaron Rai +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Sergio Garcia +30000

Dustin Johnson +30000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

Carlos Ortiz +30000

Michael Kim +30000

Max Greyserman +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

Tom McKibbin +40000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Davis Riley +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000