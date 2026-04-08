2026 Masters odds, picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy predictions by model that nailed 4 straight winners
Picks for 2026 Masters golfers and the Masters favorites to win ahead of the year's first major at Augusta National
The 2026 Masters tee off on Thursday, April 9, as the first of four golf majors, and once again brings an elite 2026 Masters field to Augusta National. Rory McIlroy finally enters Augusta as a Masters winner and as just the sixth Grand Slam champion in golf history. However, the defending champion is outside the top-three favorites in the latest 2026 Masters odds at +1300. Scottie Scheffler, who has 14 victories, including the 2024 Masters, since the start of 2024, is the +550 favorite, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and Jon Rahm (+1000).
However, there are plenty of recognizable names outside the favorites in the 2026 Masters field, including Brooks Koepka (+4500), Jordan Spieth (+4500) and Justin Thomas (+7000), so what's the best way to form your 2026 Masters betting strategy? Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary golf betting model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
One pick from the model for the Masters 2026: Rahm (+1000), the 2023 Masters champion and one of this year's favorites, makes another strong run at the green jacket, but ultimately falls just short. Rahm historically plays some of his best golf at Augusta, finishing in the top 10 five times since 2018. He already has one professional win this season and hasn't finished worse than fifth this year in any event, so the model is expecting him to contend at Augusta, giving him a 10.5% chance of winning it all and a 41.3% chance to finish top 5.
The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+550), the favorite and a two-time Masters champion. Scheffler continuously finds himself in contention at Augusta National, recording two wins, a fourth-place, and a 10th-place finish over the past four years.
He's been able to secure those impressive results thanks to his elite ball striking ability. The No. 1 ranked player in the world currently ranks ninth in greens in regulation percentage (71.30%) and 11th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.623). He's also been extremely effective with a putter in his hands this season, entering the 2026 Masters ranked second in putting average (1.662) and ninth in putts per round (27.67).
The model has also examined McIlroy's (+1300) chances of becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets. McIlroy cemented himself as one of golf's greatest players with his victory at the Masters in 2025. He became just the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff last year.
McIlroy has played in four tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2026, finishing T-14 or worse in three of them. However, the 36-year-old still has the game to become the first repeat champion at the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. McIlroy enters the 2026 Masters ranked first in strokes gained: off the tee (0.799), 10th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.748) and 11th in greens in regulation percentage (71.03%). He has had struggles on the green this season, ranking 102nd in putts per round (28.86) and 136th in one-putt percentage (38.49%). See the full Masters projections from the model here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two longshots of +4000 or greater, including one who is going off around +8000, who could make a stunning run at Augusta this year. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, which massive longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025, and four straight Masters.
2026 Masters odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Ludvig Åberg +1700
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Robert MacIntyre +2700
Justin Rose +3000
Min Woo Lee +3000
Patrick Reed +3500
Collin Morikawa +3500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Chris Gotterup +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Nicolai Højgaard +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Adam Scott +7500
Jason Day +7500
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Corey Conners +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Rasmus Højgaard +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Sungjae Im +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Daniel Berger +17500
Ben Griffin +17500
Alex Noren +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Sam Stevens +20000
Keegan Bradley +20000
Harry Hall +20000
Aldrich Potgieter +20000
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Max Homa +22500
Ryan Fox +25000
Casey Jarvis +25000
Aaron Rai +25000
Wyndham Clark +25000
Brian Harman +25000
Sergio Garcia +30000
Dustin Johnson +30000
Nicolas Echavarria +30000
Carlos Ortiz +30000
Michael Kim +30000
Max Greyserman +40000
Nick Taylor +40000
Haotong Li +40000
Matt McCarty +40000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000
Andrew Novak +40000
Tom McKibbin +40000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
John Keefer +50000
Bubba Watson +75000
Charl Schwartzel +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Davis Riley +100000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000