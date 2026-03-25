A trio of golfers can complete the third leg of the career grand slam with a victory at the 2026 Masters, which begins on Thursday, April 9. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka have won two of the other majors entering the Masters 2026. This extra incentive could up the interest in backing any of the three with PGA bets come Thursday, April 9 at Augusta National. The latest 2026 Masters odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scottie Scheffler as the +480 favorite (risk $100 to win $480), with McIlroy at +1000.

They're the only players with single-digit Masters odds, but other 2026 Masters contenders include Bryson DeChambeau, as he seeks his first Augusta win, and Jon Rahm at +1200, with Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg at +1600. Tiger Woods, who played in the TGL Finals on March 24 hasn't ruled himself out of competing at Augusta, is a +25000 longshot. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, or entering any 2026 Masters one-and-done picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

New users can claim a special offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner and one of the favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's had a rough start to the 2026 PGA Tour, as he missed the cut in his first event before placing 41st in his second. A big reason for Schauffele's struggles lies on the green, where he ranks 76th in total putting after being third in 2024, when he won his two majors. When you factor in that Schauffele also has more missed cuts than top-fives over his last four trips to Augusta, he's one to steer clear of with 2026 Masters bets, considering his short PGA odds. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Collin Morikawa, even though he's a huge longshot at +2700. He already has a PGA Championship and Open Championship on his resume, but Morikawa has been more consistent at the Masters than any other major. At no major does he have more top-fives (two), top 10s (three) or top 25s (five) than at Augusta National, which includes top-15 finishes in each of the last four years. The seven-time PGA Tour winner also enters in playing his best in years, as he prevailed at Pebble Beach in mid-February, ending a 45-start winless drought and then followed that up with a seventh place at the Genesis. See who else to pick here.

New to sports betting? Visit our FanDuel promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more longshots of +3000 or greater, including one of at least +5000 that could bring strong returns. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +480

Rory McIlroy +1000

Bryson Dechambeau +1200

Jon Rahm +1200

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Cameron Young +2500

Justin Rose +2700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Brooks Koepka +3000

Patrick Reed +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Jordan Spieth +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Viktor Hovland +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Justin Thomas +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Sepp Straka +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Sam Burns +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Adam Scott +6500

Sungjae Im +7000

Marco Penge +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Harris English +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Max Homa +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Aaron Rai +12500

Tom Kim +12500

Dustin Johnson +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Casey Jarvis +12500

Anthony Kim +12500

Keegan Bradley +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Wyndham Clark +17500

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

Davis Thompson +17500

Sergio Garcia +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Aldrich Potgieter +17500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Jayden Schaper +20000

Tom McKibbin +20000

Haotong Li +20000

Phil Mickelson +25000

Tiger Woods +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Pierceson Coody +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Harry Hall +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Johnny Keefer +25000