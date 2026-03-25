2026 Masters odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 Masters 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Augusta National
A trio of golfers can complete the third leg of the career grand slam with a victory at the 2026 Masters, which begins on Thursday, April 9. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka have won two of the other majors entering the Masters 2026. This extra incentive could up the interest in backing any of the three with PGA bets come Thursday, April 9 at Augusta National. The latest 2026 Masters odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scottie Scheffler as the +480 favorite (risk $100 to win $480), with McIlroy at +1000.
They're the only players with single-digit Masters odds, but other 2026 Masters contenders include Bryson DeChambeau, as he seeks his first Augusta win, and Jon Rahm at +1200, with Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg at +1600. Tiger Woods, who played in the TGL Finals on March 24 hasn't ruled himself out of competing at Augusta, is a +25000 longshot. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, or entering any 2026 Masters one-and-done picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
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Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner and one of the favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's had a rough start to the 2026 PGA Tour, as he missed the cut in his first event before placing 41st in his second. A big reason for Schauffele's struggles lies on the green, where he ranks 76th in total putting after being third in 2024, when he won his two majors. When you factor in that Schauffele also has more missed cuts than top-fives over his last four trips to Augusta, he's one to steer clear of with 2026 Masters bets, considering his short PGA odds. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Collin Morikawa, even though he's a huge longshot at +2700. He already has a PGA Championship and Open Championship on his resume, but Morikawa has been more consistent at the Masters than any other major. At no major does he have more top-fives (two), top 10s (three) or top 25s (five) than at Augusta National, which includes top-15 finishes in each of the last four years. The seven-time PGA Tour winner also enters in playing his best in years, as he prevailed at Pebble Beach in mid-February, ending a 45-start winless drought and then followed that up with a seventh place at the Genesis. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two more longshots of +3000 or greater, including one of at least +5000 that could bring strong returns. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Masters odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +1000
Bryson Dechambeau +1200
Jon Rahm +1200
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Cameron Young +2500
Justin Rose +2700
Collin Morikawa +2700
Brooks Koepka +3000
Patrick Reed +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Jordan Spieth +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Viktor Hovland +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Justin Thomas +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Patrick Cantlay +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Si Woo Kim +5500
Sepp Straka +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Sam Burns +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Jason Day +6500
Adam Scott +6500
Sungjae Im +7000
Marco Penge +7000
Jacob Bridgeman +7500
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Cameron Smith +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Harris English +8000
Daniel Berger +8000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Max Homa +10000
Will Zalatoris +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Aaron Rai +12500
Tom Kim +12500
Dustin Johnson +12500
Ryan Gerard +12500
Ryan Fox +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Casey Jarvis +12500
Anthony Kim +12500
Keegan Bradley +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Max Greyserman +15000
Wyndham Clark +17500
Taylor Pendrith +17500
Byeong Hun An +17500
Davis Thompson +17500
Sergio Garcia +17500
Kurt Kitayama +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Jayden Schaper +20000
Tom McKibbin +20000
Haotong Li +20000
Phil Mickelson +25000
Tiger Woods +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Pierceson Coody +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Harry Hall +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Sam Stevens +25000
Johnny Keefer +25000