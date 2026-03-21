A trio of golfers can complete the third leg of the career grand slam with a victory at the 2026 Masters, which begins on Thursday, April 9. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka have won two of the other majors entering the Masters 2026. This extra incentive could up the interest in backing any of the three with PGA bets come Thursday, April 9 at Augusta National. The latest 2026 Masters odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scottie Scheffler as the +460 favorite (risk $100 to win $460), with McIlroy at +950, with Ludvig Aberg at +1100.

They're the only players with single-digit Masters odds, but other 2026 Masters contenders include Bryson DeChambeau (+1600), as he seeks his first Augusta win, Jon Rahm (+1300) and Schauffele (+1600). Tiger Woods, who hasn't ruled himself out of competing, is a +25000 longshot. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, or entering any 2026 Masters one-and-done picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner and one of the favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's had a rough start to the 2026 PGA Tour, as he missed the cut in his first event before placing 41st in his second. A big reason for Schauffele's struggles lies on the green, where he ranks 76th in total putting after being third in 2024, when he won his two majors. When you factor in that Schauffele also has more missed cuts than top-fives over his last four trips to Augusta, he's one to steer clear of with 2026 Masters bets, considering his short PGA odds. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Collin Morikawa, even though he's a huge longshot at +2700. He already has a PGA Championship and Open Championship on his resume, but Morikawa has been more consistent at the Masters than any other major. At no major does he have more top-fives (two), top 10s (three) or top 25s (five) than at Augusta National, which includes top-15 finishes in each of the last four years. The seven-time PGA Tour winner also enters in playing his best in years, as he prevailed at Pebble Beach in mid-February, ending a 45-start winless drought and then followed that up with a seventh place at the Genesis. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more longshots of +3000 or greater, including one of at least +5000 that could bring strong returns. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +460

Rory McIlroy +950

Ludvig Aberg +1100

Jon Rahm +1300

Xander Schauffele +1600

Bryson Dechambeau +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Cameron Young +2500

Collin Morikawa +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Patrick Reed +2700

Viktor Hovland +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Akshay Bhatia +3300

Justin Thomas +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Russell Henley +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Chris Gotterup +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Jason Day +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Max Homa +7000

Will Zalatoris +7000

Sahith Theegala +7000

Harris English +7000

Cameron Smith +7000

Sungjae Im +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Sam Burns +8000

Davis Thompson +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Casey Jarvis +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000