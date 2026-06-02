2026 Memorial Tournament longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return over $80,000

Scottie Scheffler has done just about everything in his career, but he's yet to three-peat a tournament. At the Memorial Tournament 2026, he'll get that chance and is the +310 favorite. However, this is a signature event, so he'll face plenty of competition, and several others could factor into your PGA picks or a Memorial Tournament parlay. Patrick Cantlay also has two wins at this event, in addition to another pair of top 5s. Predicting a top 5 for Cantlay this week could result in a +435 payout within a golf longshot parlay.

From finishing positions to winning scores to the nationality of the winner to head-to-head matchups, there are endless golf props to consider. Can Scheffler become the first golfer since 2011 to win any event three years in a row, and what other Memorial Tournament 2026 bets should your ponder? Before making any 2026 Memorial Tournament picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Memorial Tournament field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $80,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Memorial Tournament parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Memorial Tournament 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Justin Thomas over Ben Griffin (+100) in a matchup golf prop. Griffin was red-hot in 2025, notching three tour victories, but he has just three top 25s over his last 13 individual events this year. Meanwhile, Thomas has top 15s in each of his last three tournaments and has a history of success at Muirfield Village. He has a runner-up at the course in 2020, as part of three top 10 finishes at the course. As for Griffin, he's played 10 rounds at the Ohio course and has broken par in just one of those. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a three golf props that return at least +450 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 Memorial Tournament parlay that pays over $80,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Memorial Tournament 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $80,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Memorial Tournament, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.