2026 Myrtle Beach Classic odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising picks
The 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic is set to begin on Thursday from Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., serving as a 120-player opposite field event alongside this week's Signature Event. There's generally not a lot of star power in opposite-field events, but this one is spiced up a bit as Brooks Koepka is in the field as he continues to work his way back on the PGA Tour following his time with LIV Golf.
The latest 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic odds via FanDuel list Koepka as the slight favorite at +1500, followed by Davis Thompson at +1600, with Marco Penge (+2000) and Rasmus Hojgaard (+2200) not too far behind. Before locking in any 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
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Now that the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Myrtle Beach Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Thompson, the second favorite, barely finishes inside the top 5. He's a golfer to avoid this week. The 26-year-old native of Georgia finished second in this event last year, which is a big factor in why his odds are so low. However, he has just one top-10 finish in a solo event this year and is just 86th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained. He's really struggled with the putter as well, entering this tournament ranked 157th in strokes gained there, so the model has found better values this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at +2500, labeling him a top-3 contender, making him a great choice for outright or top-5 bets. The Danish golfer has made six out of eight cuts on the PGA Tour this year, and ranks in the top 100 in the PGA in strokes gained overall, off the tee and approaching the green. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic picks
The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off at around 35-1 who finishes inside the top 5. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Myrtle Beach Classic odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Mysrtle Beach Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Brooks Koepka +1500
Davis Thompson +1800
Marco Penge +2000
Rasmus Højgaard +2200
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +2500
Richard Hoey +3000
Kevin Yu +3000
Aaron Rai +3300
Mac Meissner +3300
Max Greyserman +3500
Haotong Li +3500
Matti Schmid +3500
Casey Jarvis +3500
Stephan Jaeger +3500
Steven Fisk +4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4000
Sami Valimaki +4000
John Parry +4000
Austin Eckroat +4000
Doug Ghim +4000
Max McGreevy +4000
Eric Cole +4000
William Mouw +4000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +4000
Johnny Keefer +4500
Seamus Power +4500
Blades Brown +4500
Taylor Moore +4500
Trace Crowe +5000
Tom Kim +5000
Vince Whaley +5000
Chad Ramey +5500
Lee Hodges +5500
Kevin Roy +5500
Kris Ventura +6000
Zecheng Dou +6500
Billy Horschel +6500
Zach Bauchou +6500
Beau Hossler +6500
Dan Brown +6500
Garrick Higgo +7000
Carson Young +8000
Adrien Saddier +8000
Sam Ryder +8000
Karl Vilips +8000
Emiliano Grillo +8000
Hayden Springer +10000
Dylan Wu +10000
Matthieu Pavon +10000
Thriston Lawrence +10000
Jesper Svensson +10000
Neal Shipley +10000
Joel Dahmen +10000
Luke Clanton +10000
Matt Kuchar +10000
Keita Nakajima +10000
Adam Svensson +10000
Mark Hubbard +10000
A.J. Ewart +10000
Trent Phillips +10000
Erik van Rooyen +10000
Ben Kohles +10000
Zac Blair +10000
Pontus Nyholm +10000