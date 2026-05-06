The 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic is set to begin on Thursday from Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., serving as a 120-player opposite field event alongside this week's Signature Event. There's generally not a lot of star power in opposite-field events, but this one is spiced up a bit as Brooks Koepka is in the field as he continues to work his way back on the PGA Tour following his time with LIV Golf.

The latest 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic odds via FanDuel list Koepka as the slight favorite at +1200, followed by Davis Thompson at +1300, with Rasmus Hojgaard (+2200) up next on the odds board. Before locking in any 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Myrtle Beach Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Thompson, the second favorite, barely finishes inside the top 5. He's a golfer to avoid this week. The 26-year-old native of Georgia finished second in this event last year, which is a big factor in why his odds are so low. However, he has just one top-10 finish in a solo event this year and is just 86th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained. He's really struggled with the putter as well, entering this tournament ranked 157th in strokes gained there, so the model has found better values this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at +3000, labeling him a top-3 contender, making him a great choice for outright or top-5 bets. The Danish golfer has made six out of eight cuts on the PGA Tour this year, and ranks in the top 100 in the PGA in strokes gained overall, off the tee and approaching the green. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off at around 35-1 who finishes inside the top 5. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Myrtle Beach Classic odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Mysrtle Beach Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Brooks Koepka +1200

Davis Thompson +1300

Rasmus Højgaard +2200

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +3000

Richard Hoey +3000

Kevin Yu +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Mac Meissner +3300

Max Greyserman +3500

Haotong Li +3500

Matti Schmid +3500

Casey Jarvis +3500

Stephan Jaeger +3500

Steven Fisk +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4000

Sami Valimaki +4000

John Parry +4000

Austin Eckroat +4000

Doug Ghim +4000

Max McGreevy +4000

Eric Cole +4000

William Mouw +4000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +4000

Johnny Keefer +4500

Seamus Power +4500

Blades Brown +4500

Taylor Moore +4500

Trace Crowe +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Vince Whaley +5000

Chad Ramey +5500

Lee Hodges +5500

Kevin Roy +5500

Kris Ventura +6000

Zecheng Dou +6500

Billy Horschel +6500

Zach Bauchou +6500

Beau Hossler +6500

Dan Brown +6500

Garrick Higgo +7000

Carson Young +8000

Adrien Saddier +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Karl Vilips +8000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Hayden Springer +10000

Dylan Wu +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Thriston Lawrence +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

Neal Shipley +10000

Joel Dahmen +10000

Luke Clanton +10000

Matt Kuchar +10000

Keita Nakajima +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

A.J. Ewart +10000

Trent Phillips +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Ben Kohles +10000

Zac Blair +10000

Pontus Nyholm +10000