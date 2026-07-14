2026 Open Championship odds, picks: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy predictions by model that nailed 17 majors

Americans have won each of the last three Open Championships, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman prevailing. Not since 2003-06 have U.S.-born golfers won this major four straight times, a drought that many will try to end at The Open 2026. In addition to the aforementioned, the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Young and Wyndham Clark are contenders to claim the 2026 Open Championship. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Aaron Rai are among the Brits looking to triumph at the British Open 2026 when play begins on Thursday, July 16.

Scheffler is the +700 favorite (risk $100 to win $700) in Open Championship 2026 odds to repeat after last year's victory. McIlroy (+850), Tommy Fleetwood (+1500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1500) and Jon Rahm (+2000) round out the top five. Jordan Spieth, who won The Open the last time Royal Birkdale hosted in 2017, is a +8000 longshot to utilize in 2026 British Open bets. Before locking in any 2026 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Open Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary golf betting model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulates every PGA Tour event 10,000 times. This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now that the 2026 British Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Open Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

One pick from the model for The Open 2026: Wyndham Clark (+3300), the latest major champion after winning the U.S. Open for the second time, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top 25. While Clark has seemingly figured out the courses utilized for the U.S. Open, the same can't be said for all other majors. He has 13 combined starts at the other three majors and just one top 20 finish. He has nearly as many missed cuts (six) as made cuts (seven) across those 13.

Royal Birkdale is one of the 10 shortest courses in use during the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, so driving distance isn't much of a factor. However, the course has over 100 bunkers, so precision is paramount. Clark is just 83rd in driving accuracy percentage and only 65th in greens in regulation percentage. One shouldn't expect another run up the leaderboard for Clark at this major as he's one to fade with Open Championship bets.

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The model has also examined McIlroy's (+850) chances of becoming a two-time Open champion, after winning the event 12 years ago in 2014. He remains the last Brit to win the British Open and aims to become the 12th golfer with seven major championships. McIlroy has been all over the leaderboard at recent editions of this major, with three top 10s and three finishes 46th or worse over his last six Open starts. He does have promising course history at Royal Birkdale, placing fourth when the course hosted the 2017 Open Championship. If he can utilize momentum from that showing and make his way to the top of the leaderboard, then McIlroy's seventh major title would tie him with Harry Vardon for the most by any British golfer.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scheffler (+700) who, with a victory at Royal Birkdale, would become the first back-to-back Open champion since Tiger Woods in 2005-06. Scheffler has never had a bad performance at this major, notching top 25s in all five of his Open starts. While his top 5 and top 10 finishes are on pace with what he did the last two years, the victories have not kept up. He won his first tournament of 2026 but has come up short in his ensuing 13 events.

The difference this year could be Scheffler's opening round struggles as he led the tour in Round 1 scoring each of the last three seasons. However, he ranks 34th this year and is often digging himself into a hole that he hasn't been able to quite climb out of. Even with that, his metrics are unparalleled on the PGA Tour as Scheffler leads it in strokes gained: total, scoring average and birdie average. See the full Open Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2026 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 British Open, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the 2026 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025, and five straight Masters.

2026 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Tommy Fleetwood +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

Jon Rahm +2000

Xander Schauffele +2700

Collin Morikawa +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Wyndham Clark +3300

Chris Gotterup +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Justin Rose +3300

Russell Henley +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Sam Burns +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Patrick Reed +5000

Justin Thomas +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Alex Fitzpatrick +6000

Bryson DeChambeau +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6500

Brooks Koepka +7000

JJ Spaun +7000

Jordan Spieth +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Harris English +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Corey Conners +12500

Tom McKibbin +12500

Eugenio Chacarra +12500

Victor Perez +12500

Alex Smalley +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Cameron Smith +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Keith Mitchell +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

David Puig +17500

Sepp Straka +17500

Jacob Bridgeman +17500

Jake Knapp +17500

Marco Penge +17500

Jordan Smith +17500

Max Homa +17500

Michael Kim +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Jason Day +17500

Gary Woodland +17500

Eric Cole +17500

Johnny Keefer +17500

Michael Thorbjornsen +17500

John Parry +22500

Haotong Li +22500

Sahith Theegala +22500

Sam Stevens +22500

Max Greyserman +22500

Angel Ayora +22500

Harry Hall +22500

Matt Mccarty +22500

Sungjae Im +25000

Sami Valimaki +25000

Pierceson Coody +25000

Rasmus Højgaard +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Lucas Herbert +25000

Laurie Canter +25000

Thomas Detry +25000

Nico Echavarria +25000

Ryo Hisatsune +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Jayden Schaper +35000

Daniel Hillier +35000

Billy Horschel +35000

Jackson Suber +35000

Daniel Berger +35000

Michael Brennan +35000

Bernd Wiesberger +35000

Matthew Jordan +35000

Stewart Cink +35000

Hennie du Plessis +50000

Jesper Svensson +50000

Scott Vincent +50000

Keita Nakajima +50000

Daniel Brown +50000

Andy Sullivan +50000

Francesco Molinari +50000

Shaun Norris +75000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Adrien Saddier +75000

Francesco Laporta +75000

Joe Dean +75000

Peter Uihlein +100000

Alejandro De Castro Piera +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Nevill Ruiter +100000

Matthew Southgate +100000

Baard Bjoernevik Skogen +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Dan Bradbury +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

MJ Daffue +100000

Marcus Plunkett +100000

Cameron John +100000

Tiger Christensen +100000

Ryutaro Nagano +100000

Jeong Woo Ham +100000

Lev Grinberg +100000

Martin Couvra +100000

Jack Buchanan +100000

Joakim Lagergren +100000

Frederic Lacroix +100000

Stuart Grehan +100000

Matthew Baldwin +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Sam Bairstow +100000

Darren Clarke +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

David Duval +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Ren Yonezawa +100000

Jiho Yang +100000

James Nicholas +100000

Michael Hollick +100000

David Howard +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Kazuma Kobori +100000

Henrik Stenson +100000

Tim Wiedemeyer +100000

Jack McDonald +100000

Antoine Rozner +100000

Caleb Surratt +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Jose Luis Ballester +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Tom Sloman +100000